Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3 and 4 Out on March 7; Steps to Check

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will release the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2025 results for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts on Friday, March 7, 2025, as per an official announcement by Assam Chief Minister on March 3, 2025. The CM shared this update via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Candidates who appeared for the ADRE 2025 examinations can check their results on the official SLRC websites: slrcg3.sebaonline.org, assam.gov.in, and slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

How to Check ADRE 2025 Results (once it is released)

Visit the official websites: slrcg3.sebaonline.org, assam.gov.in, slrcg4.sebaonline.org Click on the ‘ADRE 2025 Grade 3/4 Result’ link Enter the candidate’s registration number and date of birth Click on ‘Submit’ Download and print the result for future reference.

Recruitment Process and Next Steps

The viva and skill tests will be conducted after the declaration of the written exam results, as previously stated by the Chief Minister. Appointment letters for the selected candidates will be issued on May 10, 2025.

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) conducted the competitive exam in two shifts across 28 districts.

The recruitment aims to fill 5,023 vacancies.

The first shift (9AM to 11.30AM) was conducted for HSLC-level posts across 1,484 centres, with 8,27,130 eligible candidates. The second shift (1.30PM to 4PM) was held for posts requiring a minimum qualification of Class 8, with 5,52,002 applicants appearing at 808 centres.