ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Inter Jan 2025 Results Out: Steps to Check Result Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
13:17 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate course January 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, icai.nic.in.

How to Download ICAI CA Inter Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 Results link on the homepage.
  3. Enter Registration Number and Roll Number to log in.
  4. View the CA Intermediate Results 2025 on the screen.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.
ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 Results Declared – How to Check Scores
ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 Results Declared – How to Check Scores

ICAI CA Inter January 2025 Exam Schedules

  • Group I: January 11, 13, and 15, 2025
  • Group II: January 17, 19, and 21, 2025

All papers were held from 2PM to 5PM.

Additionally, ICAI has also released the CA Foundation Results 2025, which can be accessed on the same official website.

CA Inter January 2025 Toppers

  • 1st Rank: Deepanshi Agarwal – 521 marks
  • 2nd Rank: Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu
  • 3rd Rank: Sarthak Agrawal

CA Inter January 2025 Pass Percentage

  • Group I: 14.17%
  • Group II: 22.16%

To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each subject and a minimum of 50% aggregate in each group.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
13:58 PM
ICAI CA 2025 ICAI CA Exam
