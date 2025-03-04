ICAI CA 2025
ICAI CA Inter Jan 2025 Results Out: Steps to Check Result Here
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
13:17 PM
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate course January 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, icai.nic.in.
How to Download ICAI CA Inter Result 2025
ICAI CA Inter January 2025 Exam Schedules
All papers were held from 2PM to 5PM.
Additionally, ICAI has also released the CA Foundation Results 2025, which can be accessed on the same official website.
CA Inter January 2025 Toppers
CA Inter January 2025 Pass Percentage
To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each subject and a minimum of 50% aggregate in each group.