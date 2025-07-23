ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Form Correction Window Opens for Foundation, Inter, Final

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the correction window for the CA September 2025 exams. This correction facility is now available on the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the correction window for the CA September 2025 exams, allowing registered candidates of CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels to make specific edits to their exam forms. This correction facility is now available on the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.

As per the notification, only two fields are editable during this correction period—test city and exam medium. Candidates will not be permitted to modify any other information provided in the original exam application. Once the edited form is submitted, no further changes will be allowed, so students are advised to verify all updates carefully before final submission.

To access the correction window, candidates need to log in with their registration number and password on the ICAI SSP portal. After selecting their exam application form, they can update the necessary details, review the revised information, and submit the corrections.

CA September 2025 Exam Schedule

CA Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, and 22

CA Intermediate: Group I (September 4, 7, 9) and Group II (September 11, 13, 15)

CA Final: Group I (September 3, 6, 8) and Group II (September 10, 12, 14)

Candidates are urged to make corrections only if necessary and double-check the form before final submission to avoid complications on exam day. The window will remain open until July 24 (11.59 PM).