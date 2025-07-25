SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
10:40 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 computer-based exams at certain centres.
The exams, which commenced on July 24 and are set to continue till August 1, were disrupted on the first day of the schedule, prompting the commission to intervene and take corrective measures.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 computer-based exams at certain centres due to technical and administrative issues. The exams, which commenced on July 24 and are set to continue till August 1, were disrupted on the first day of the schedule, prompting the commission to intervene and take corrective measures.

According to the official notice, the exams held at Pawan Ganga Educational Centre 2 between July 24 and July 26 have been cancelled for administrative reasons. Affected candidates who were allotted this centre will now have their exams rescheduled from July 28 onwards. The commission has assured that the revised dates and details will be communicated to the candidates soon.

It is hereby informed to all the concerned candidates that the Examination scheduled in Pawan Ganga Educational Centre 2 from 24.07.2025 to 26.07.2025 is cancelled due to administrative reasons,” the official notice stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today
DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today
CBSE Issues New Guidelines Regarding Class Strength for All Affiliated Schools - Key Details
CBSE Issues New Guidelines Regarding Class Strength for All Affiliated Schools - Key Details

In another setback, the first shift of the exam conducted at Educasa International, Hubbali, originally scheduled on July 24 from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM, was cancelled due to a technical glitch. The SSC has confirmed that new exam dates and times for these candidates will be shared via SMS and email by the end of the day.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in — for updates and to stay in contact via the registered mobile number and email.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
10:41 AM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begin. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Steps and Instructions by NTA

TS ECET 2025

TSCHE Begins TS ECET 2025 Spot Round Registration at tgecetd.nic.in- Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begin. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Steps and Instructions by NTA

TS ECET 2025

TSCHE Begins TS ECET 2025 Spot Round Registration at tgecetd.nic.in- Details Inside

Gujarat government

ACPC To Issue Gujarat PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today for ME, MTech- Check Det. . .

college events

AI for Healthcare Excellence: ATAL FDP at Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality