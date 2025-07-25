SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 computer-based exams at certain centres. The exams, which commenced on July 24 and are set to continue till August 1, were disrupted on the first day of the schedule, prompting the commission to intervene and take corrective measures.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the cancellation of the Selection Post Phase 13 computer-based exams at certain centres due to technical and administrative issues. The exams, which commenced on July 24 and are set to continue till August 1, were disrupted on the first day of the schedule, prompting the commission to intervene and take corrective measures.

According to the official notice, the exams held at Pawan Ganga Educational Centre 2 between July 24 and July 26 have been cancelled for administrative reasons. Affected candidates who were allotted this centre will now have their exams rescheduled from July 28 onwards. The commission has assured that the revised dates and details will be communicated to the candidates soon.

“It is hereby informed to all the concerned candidates that the Examination scheduled in Pawan Ganga Educational Centre 2 from 24.07.2025 to 26.07.2025 is cancelled due to administrative reasons,” the official notice stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another setback, the first shift of the exam conducted at Educasa International, Hubbali, originally scheduled on July 24 from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM, was cancelled due to a technical glitch. The SSC has confirmed that new exam dates and times for these candidates will be shared via SMS and email by the end of the day.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in — for updates and to stay in contact via the registered mobile number and email.

Read the official notice here.