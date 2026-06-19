MBA Education at a Crossroads: Why India's Management Institutes Must Reinvent or Risk Irrelevance

Summary India now has 8,489 AICTE-approved institutions offering management education, with a combined intake capacity of 488,556 seats, yet only 14.34 per cent of those seats are filled. Students and employers are not rejecting management education; they are rejecting management education that has failed to keep pace with changing realities.

India now has 8,489 AICTE-approved institutions offering management education, with a combined intake capacity of 488,556 seats. Yet only 14.34 per cent of those seats are filled. At the same time, MBA applications rose by 26 per cent in 2025, the sector is valued at $7.3 billion, and executive MBA enrolments are growing 20 per cent faster than traditional programmes.

These numbers do not contradict each other. They describe a market that is simultaneously growing in demand and hollowing out in the middle. Students and employers are not rejecting management education; they are rejecting management education that has failed to keep pace with changing realities.

The Scale of the Problem

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India's higher education system has expanded from fewer than 200 universities in 1990 to 1,395 today, with private institutions accounting for roughly 73 per cent of the sector. Management education rode this wave aggressively. Most of the 3,516 management institutes currently operating were established during the expansion of the 2000s, when demand for an MBA degree was high enough to sustain even mediocre programmes.

That demand has since become sharply selective. Students now evaluate programmes based on placement outcomes, industry integration, and return on investment within three years. Institutions that cannot demonstrate these strengths are being bypassed, regardless of their approval status or infrastructure. The 14.34 per cent seat utilisation rate is not a reflection of weak demand; it is a market verdict on the quality of supply.

Why This Is Urgent Now

The World Economic Forum projects that two-fifths of current professional skill sets will be transformed or rendered obsolete between 2025 and 2030. For India, where skill gaps are consistently identified as one of the biggest barriers to business transformation, this pressure is already reshaping hiring decisions. Employers increasingly find that graduates from traditional management programmes arrive with theoretical frameworks but lack the applied skills, digital literacy, and cross-functional thinking required in contemporary workplaces.

This also explains the faster growth in executive MBA enrolments. Working professionals returning to education are choosing programmes with direct applicability. They care less about campus prestige and more about whether a programme equips them to work with AI tools, navigate ESG frameworks, or lead digital transformation initiatives. Their choices are a leading indicator of where the broader market is headed.

What Separates the Institutions That Are Filling Seats

A January 2026 TeamLease EdTech study found that 75 per cent of India's higher education institutions are not industry-ready, with only 8.6 per cent reporting full curriculum alignment with employer needs. The institutions thriving despite this landscape share several common characteristics.

Their curricula are designed with industry, not merely for industry. Employers participate in curriculum development, deliver modules, and evaluate outcomes. This differs significantly from the traditional model, where advisory boards meet once a year and offer suggestions that may or may not be implemented.

They have made experiential learning structural rather than supplementary. Consulting practicums, startup incubation programmes, and semester-long apprenticeships are embedded into the curriculum rather than being confined to a final-semester project. Institutions that integrate live projects throughout their programmes report measurably stronger placement outcomes.

They measure success through outcomes rather than inputs. The focus is not on campus size or research paper volume, but on placement rates within six months, employer satisfaction, and graduate career progression at the three- and five-year marks. Institutions willing to be transparent about these metrics attract stronger students, which in turn attracts better recruiters, creating a virtuous cycle that less transparent institutions struggle to match.

Their faculty members also bridge the gap between theory and practice. The most effective programmes are taught by professionals who combine academic rigour with real-world industry experience. Students can easily distinguish between a case study taught from a textbook and one explained by someone who has navigated similar challenges firsthand.

What Needs to Change

India's management education sector does not need more institutions; it needs better ones. The expansion phase is over.

For regulators, this means progressively assigning greater weight to outcome-based metrics in accreditation and ranking frameworks. AICTE's approval criteria, NAAC's accreditation process, and NIRF's ranking methodology should prioritise employability, employer feedback, and graduate career outcomes over infrastructure and faculty headcount. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has already provided the policy foundation for this shift. The implementation must now follow.

For institutions, the market's message is unambiguous. The 14.34 per cent utilisation rate is not a temporary dip; it is a structural signal. Programmes that fail to redesign themselves around current and emerging industry needs will continue to lose enrolments to those that do.

For students, the questions that matter are increasingly specific: What are the placement outcomes for the last three cohorts? Which employers recruit from the programme? How current is the curriculum? How much learning takes place beyond the lecture hall?

India has built the infrastructure for one of the world's largest management education ecosystems. Making it work is the harder—and far more consequential—task.

About the author

Dr Vikas Madhukar is the Pro Vice Chancellor of Amity University Haryana and Director of Amity Business School. With more than two decades of experience in teaching, research, consultancy, and higher education leadership, he specialises in strategy, finance, international business, and corporate governance. A prolific author and researcher, he has published extensively, mentored PhD scholars and entrepreneurs, and actively promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry-academia collaboration.