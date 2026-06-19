NEET UG 2026: NTA Warns Candidates Over Entry Rules, Releases Dress Code Guidelines Ahead of Re-Exam

Summary With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 Re-Examination scheduled to be held on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed advisory outlining the dress code, permissible items, and security procedures. The agency has urged all candidates to carefully review the guidelines before appearing for the examination to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.

With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 Re-Examination scheduled to be held on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed advisory outlining the dress code, permissible items, and security procedures to be followed at examination centres across the country. The agency has urged all candidates to carefully review the guidelines before appearing for the examination to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.

According to the official notice, candidates will be allowed to carry transparent water bottles inside the examination hall. In view of the ongoing monsoon season in several regions, the NTA has also permitted candidates to keep their admit cards in transparent plastic pouches to protect them from rain.

The agency has clarified that candidates may wear articles of faith or religious symbols, including turbans, hijabs, kalawas and similar items. However, those opting to wear such items must report to their examination centres well in advance to facilitate detailed security screening and frisking procedures. Similarly, while light clothing remains the preferred choice, candidates who need to wear full-sleeved garments or woollen clothing will also be allowed entry, provided they arrive early to complete the required checks.

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Regarding footwear, the NTA has advised candidates to wear slippers or low-heeled footwear. Those arriving in high-heeled shoes or footwear may be subjected to additional scrutiny during the security verification process.

The advisory reiterates strict restrictions on prohibited items inside the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones or any other electronic or communication gadgets. The agency has also banned metallic objects, heavy jewellery, large belt buckles and similar accessories within the examination premises.

To ensure a secure and fair examination environment, mandatory frisking will be conducted for all candidates before entry. The NTA has strongly advised students to reach their allotted examination centres at the designated reporting time to allow sufficient time for security procedures and avoid last-minute stress.

The agency has further cautioned that failure to comply with the prescribed dress code and security protocols could result in denial of entry to the examination centre. Candidates have therefore been urged to strictly follow all instructions and cooperate with examination officials for the smooth conduct of the re-examination.

For any queries related to the NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Assistance is also available through email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.