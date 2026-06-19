JNU PG, ADOP Admissions 2026: Merit List Dates Announced, Full Schedule Revised

Summary The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced a revised admission schedule for its postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes. The university has indicated that the admission process will continue through multiple rounds before concluding in August.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced a revised admission schedule for its postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the 2026 academic session.

As per the revised schedule issued by the university, the first merit list for JNU admissions will be published on June 25, 2026. Candidates whose names appear in the initial selection list will be required to complete the pre-enrolment registration process and pay the prescribed admission fee between June 25 and June 27. Once the merit list is released, candidates can access it through the university’s official admission portal. Applicants should visit the JNU website and navigate to the admissions section available on the homepage. After opening the PG Admissions or ADOP Admissions portal, candidates need to click on the link for the first merit list. The merit list PDF will appear on the screen, where applicants can search for their application number or name. Candidates are advised to download and save the document for future reference.

The university has indicated that the admission process will continue through multiple rounds before concluding in August. The second merit list, along with the list for supernumerary seats, is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2026. Selected candidates in this phase will have to complete their pre-enrolment registration and fee payment from July 3 to July 5.

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As part of the admission formalities, JNU will conduct physical verification of documents and registration on July 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready to avoid delays during the verification process.

The university has also announced a final opportunity for candidates interested in vacant seats. The expression of willingness process for the remaining vacancies will be open from July 23 to July 25, 2026. Following this, the last and final admission list will be published on July 31.

Candidates selected in the final round will have to complete pre-enrolment registration and fee payment between July 31 and August 2. Physical verification for this phase will take place on August 6 and 7. The university has fixed August 10, 2026, as the final deadline for admission and registration, marking the conclusion of the PG and ADOP admission process.

Check the revised schedule here.