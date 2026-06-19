NTA

NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Ensure Vigilance Ahead of NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2026
14:11 PM

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Summary
In a public notice issued on June 18, the Commission called for strict adherence to instructions issued by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education
The directive comes amid heightened scrutiny of examination security and concerns arising from past incidents that allegedly involved medical students in activities capable of compromising the integrity of the national medical entrance examination

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed all medical colleges and institutions under its jurisdiction to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination scheduled for June 21.

In a public notice issued on June 18, the Commission called for strict adherence to instructions issued by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The directive comes amid heightened scrutiny of examination security and concerns arising from past incidents that allegedly involved medical students in activities capable of compromising the integrity of the national medical entrance examination.

The Commission informed medical colleges that it had received a communication from the Department of Higher Education regarding the upcoming re-examination and directed institutions to fully comply with the guidelines issued by the Ministry.

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According to the NMC, the advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding the credibility and fairness of the examination process. Institutions have been asked to sensitise students and ensure they understand the serious consequences of engaging in any activity that could undermine the examination's integrity.

Referring to previous instances, the NMC noted that certain students from medical colleges had allegedly been linked to activities detrimental to the conduct of entrance examinations. While the Commission did not specify individual cases, it stressed the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance during the examination period.

Medical colleges have been directed to reinforce ethical conduct among students and highlight the importance of preserving the sanctity of national-level competitive examinations. The Commission said such awareness initiatives could help deter any potential malpractice and contribute to a fair testing environment.

As part of the preventive measures, the NMC has advised medical colleges not to grant leave to students on June 20 and June 21, except in exceptional circumstances supported by valid reasons.

The Commission stated that the restriction is intended to prevent any misuse and support the smooth conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination. The advisory has been communicated to deans and principals of medical colleges nationwide, with copies also forwarded to medical education departments in all states and Union Territories for necessary action.

The NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21. The examination is being held under enhanced monitoring and security arrangements, with authorities focusing on ensuring transparency, fairness and adherence to prescribed protocols throughout the process.

The latest directive from the NMC forms part of broader efforts by educational authorities to strengthen examination security and maintain public confidence in one of the country's most important medical entrance examinations.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2026
14:12 PM
NTA National Medical Commission (NMC) NEET UG NEET UG 2026
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