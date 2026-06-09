From Social Media Checks to Stricter Interviews: How the US Visa Process Changed for Indian Students

Summary By 2018–19, Indian enrolments had crossed 200,000, and in 2023–24, the figure reached a record 331,602 students, marking a significant year-on-year increase. The overall trend suggests not a decline in interest, but an evolving process that demands greater planning, awareness, and readiness from applicants

The United States remains a preferred destination for Indian students pursuing higher education, particularly in engineering and STEM fields, even amid increasing visa scrutiny and procedural changes. While challenges have grown, experts note that the primary shift lies in the need for earlier planning and more detailed preparation rather than a decline in demand.

India has long been one of the largest contributors to international student enrollment in the US. Data from the Institute of International Education (IIE) Open Doors Report shows that India sent over 100,000 students as early as 2008–09, and has maintained steady growth over the years. By 2018–19, Indian enrolments had crossed 200,000, and in 2023–24, the figure reached a record 331,602 students, marking a significant year-on-year increase.

Despite fluctuations in global conditions, the upward trend has remained consistent. Education experts note that the demand is driven by strong STEM programmes, global career opportunities, and post-study work options such as Optional Practical Training (OPT), which continues to attract Indian applicants.

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However, the visa application process has become more stringent in recent years. Since mid-2025, F-1 visa applicants have been subject to expanded screening measures, including closer scrutiny of social media profiles and reduced availability of interview waivers. Visa evaluations are increasingly treated as part of broader security assessments, adding to the documentation and preparation burden on applicants.

Officials and education consultants observe that while rejection rates have increased due to higher application volumes and stricter checks, serious and well-prepared candidates continue to secure admission and visas successfully. Applicants are now encouraged to begin preparation much earlier, with the US allowing visa applications up to 365 days before the start of academic programmes.

Despite these changes, the US remains a strong academic and career destination for Indian students. The overall trend suggests not a decline in interest, but an evolving process that demands greater planning, awareness, and readiness from applicants.

About the Author:

Sonal Kapoor is the Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, a company focused on providing international student loans. She is currently working with Prodigy Finance to lead the company's global business strategy and growth initiatives. Her work emphasises the company's mission to break down financial barriers for international postgraduate students pursuing education abroad.