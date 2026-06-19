IAF Extends AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Deadline for 379 Vacancies, Check Last Date to Apply

Summary Eligible applicants can now register online until June 21, 2026, through the official AFCAT portal The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 379 vacancies through AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry schemes

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the registration deadline for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 recruitment cycle, providing aspiring candidates with additional time to submit their applications. Eligible applicants can now register online until June 21, 2026, through the official AFCAT portal.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 379 vacancies through AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry schemes. Selected candidates will be inducted into various branches of the Indian Air Force and will join training courses scheduled to commence in July 2027.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the available positions. Candidates seeking admission to Ground Duty Technical branches must possess a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in the relevant discipline. Applicants for Ground Duty Non-Technical branches are required to hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

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For the Flying Branch, candidates must be between 20 and 24 years of age as on July 1, 2027. Those applying for Ground Duty Technical and Non-Technical branches should be between 20 and 26 years of age on the same date.

The selection process comprises multiple stages, beginning with the online AFCAT examination. Candidates who qualify will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview process, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

According to the Indian Air Force, final selection will be based strictly on merit. The IAF has also stated that candidates appearing before the AFSB for the first time may be eligible for travel allowance, subject to the terms and conditions specified in the official notification.

With the extended application window now available, interested candidates are encouraged to complete the registration process well before the June 21 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.