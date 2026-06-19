Rajasthan CET

Rajasthan CET 2026 Schedule Out: Check Senior Secondary and Graduation Level Exam Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2026
14:47 PM

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Summary
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the examination schedule for the upcoming Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2026.
The board has announced separate dates for the Senior Secondary Level and Graduation Level CET examinations.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the examination schedule for the upcoming Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2026 examination. The board has announced separate dates for the Senior Secondary Level and Graduation Level CET examinations.

According to the latest notification issued by the board, the Rajasthan CET 2026 for Senior Secondary Level candidates will be conducted over three consecutive days from October 23 to October 25, 2026. The examination is scheduled to take place from Thursday through Saturday, allowing candidates appearing for various recruitment categories under the Senior Secondary Level to participate as per the prescribed schedule.

The board has also declared the dates for the Graduation Level CET 2026. Candidates belonging to the graduation category will appear for the examination from December 1 to December 3, 2026. Similar to the Senior Secondary Level examination, the Graduation Level test will also be conducted over a span of three days.

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The Common Eligibility Test serves as an important screening examination for candidates aspiring to secure various government positions in Rajasthan. The separate schedules for the two levels are expected to help candidates focus on their preparations and avoid confusion regarding examination timelines.

Candidates are advised to keep monitoring official notifications for updates regarding application processes, admit cards, examination centres, and other important instructions related to Rajasthan CET 2026.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2026
14:47 PM
Rajasthan CET RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Exam dates
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