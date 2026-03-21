How AI Can Bridge India’s Education Divide? From Policy Vision to Classroom Transformation

Summary India’s artificial intelligence (AI) journey has entered a decisive phase. What began as a technological conversation has evolved into a structured national strategy backed by funding, institutional design, and educational reform.

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) journey has entered a decisive phase. What began as a technological conversation has evolved into a structured national strategy backed by funding, institutional design, and educational reform. The ₹10,000 crore IndiaAI Mission, approved in 2024, reflects the Government of India’s intent to build sovereign AI capability while ensuring inclusive access. Combined with digital expansion led by the Ministry of Education, this signals clear policy intent. Yet, the true success of AI’s transformative impact will ultimately be measured in India’s classrooms—in empowered teachers and digitally confident youth. If executed thoughtfully, AI can become India’s great equaliser.

Policy Depth with Global Alignment

India’s AI push sits at the intersection of national reform and global responsibility. The IndiaAI Mission, anchored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focuses on public compute infrastructure, open datasets, startup funding, and research support. Parallelly, NITI Aayog has articulated an “AI for All” vision that emphasises ethical deployment, transparency, and social inclusion.

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In education, this approach is rooted in the National Education Policy 2020. NEP 2020 reimagines Indian education around experiential learning, foundational literacy, multidisciplinary exposure, and technology integration. AI is not an add-on to this vision—it is an accelerator.

India’s digital backbone strengthens this transition. Platforms such as DIKSHA platform have enabled large-scale teacher training and multilingual learning content. The rapid scaling of PM eVIDYA during the pandemic demonstrated how digital systems can maintain continuity in learning.

Global institutions echo this approach. UNESCO’s recent report on generative AI in education stresses that technology must remain human-centred, ethically governed, and supportive of teachers. Similarly, the SDG 4 Education 2030 High-Level Steering Committee has emphasised digital strategies that prioritise equity and foundational learning. India’s evolving AI framework reflects these principles while adapting them to national realities.

Transforming Classrooms, Empowering Teachers

The most powerful impact of AI will be seen not only in laboratories but in everyday classrooms. In India’s diverse educational landscape, AI can personalise learning at scale. Adaptive systems can identify where a child is struggling and provide targeted support. AI-enabled translation tools can unlock quality content in regional languages, reducing linguistic barriers.

In resource-constrained settings, even modest AI interventions can have a meaningful impact. Tools that highlight gaps in foundational numeracy enable targeted remediation aligned with NEP 2020’s literacy mission. Automated grading systems reduce administrative burdens, allowing teachers to focus more on mentoring and conceptual learning.

AI readiness must go beyond coding expertise. A digitally empowered student is one who can use AI tools responsibly, interpret data critically, and adapt to technology-driven environments. By embedding AI awareness within mainstream curricula—rather than isolating it within specialised institutions—India can democratise future skills.

Teachers remain central to this transformation. Digital teacher training through DIKSHA equips educators with practical skills to integrate technology into pedagogy. When teachers feel supported rather than replaced, technology adoption becomes organic and sustainable.

Inclusion as a National Strategy

India’s demographic dividend remains one of its greatest strengths. With one of the world’s largest youth populations, the country’s economic trajectory depends on building future-ready capabilities across regions and income groups. AI offers an opportunity to bridge historic divides between urban and rural institutions, English- and regional-language learners, and resource-rich and resource-poor schools.

AI-powered career guidance tools can introduce students in smaller towns to emerging sectors such as robotics, climate technology, and advanced manufacturing. Assistive technologies can enhance accessibility for learners with disabilities, supporting inclusive education.

The IndiaAI Mission’s focus on startups and public datasets also encourages contextual innovation. Indian entrepreneurs can build solutions tailored to Indian classrooms, reflecting linguistic diversity and curriculum needs. Partnerships between government, academia, industry, and civil society will be critical to ensure that implementation remains collaborative and scalable.

The ultimate measure of progress will not be the number of AI applications launched. It will be the quiet transformation of everyday learning experiences—a student receiving timely academic support, a teacher using insights to personalise instruction, and a young graduate entering the workforce with digital confidence and adaptability.

About the author

Santanu Mishra is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). He is the co-founder of Smile Foundation, a leading Indian organisation working in the areas of child education, skilling, and healthcare.