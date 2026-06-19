Staff Selection Commission

SSC Declares Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2025-26; Know Cutoffs, Sliding Mechanism Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jun 2026
14:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for CBT conducted from August 6 to 8, 2025, followed by the Stenography Skill Test, can now check their final qualifying status under the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) on the commission's official website
The final result, released on June 18, 2026, has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in both the Computer-Based Examination and the Skill Test

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ Examination 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 6 to 8, 2025, followed by the Stenography Skill Test, can now check their final qualifying status under the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) on the commission's official website.

The final result, released on June 18, 2026, has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in both the Computer-Based Examination and the Skill Test. Along with the result, SSC has also published the category-wise cut-off marks and merit list for successful candidates.

According to the commission, a total of 8,624 candidates qualified in the CBT for the Skill Test for Grade ‘C’ posts, while 22,456 candidates qualified for the Grade ‘D’ Skill Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, 4,907 candidates appeared in the Skill Test for Grade ‘C’, whereas 12,564 candidates took the Skill Test for Grade ‘D’. Based on the combined performance in both stages of the recruitment process, SSC has now finalised the selection list for appointment to stenographer posts in various government departments and ministries.

In a significant development, SSC has introduced a one-time Sliding Mechanism aimed at maximising vacancy utilisation and reducing the number of unfilled posts arising due to non-joining of recommended candidates.

Under this process, eligible candidates will be given an opportunity to be considered for reallocation to alternative vacancies based on their preferences and merit position.

Candidates can select their preferred venue, date, and slot for participation in the Sliding Mechanism through the SSC website from June 19 to June 22, 2026.

The physical sliding process will be conducted at designated SSC Regional Offices from July 1 to July 2, 2026. The commission has clarified that candidates who fail to participate in person during the scheduled process will not be considered for reallocation under the scheme.

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025 recruitment process comprised two stages — a Computer-Based Examination followed by a Skill Test. The final result was declared on June 18, 2026.

Candidates shortlisted through the final merit list will now proceed with further appointment formalities as prescribed by the respective user departments. SSC has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding allocation, document verification, and appointment procedures.

The introduction of the Sliding Mechanism is expected to improve vacancy management and provide additional opportunities to candidates awaiting final placement under the recruitment process.

Last updated on 19 Jun 2026
14:39 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC job aspirants SSC Stenographer Recruitment Results out
Similar stories
Rajasthan CET

Rajasthan CET 2026 Schedule Out: Check Senior Secondary and Graduation Level Exam Dat. . .

Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Deadline for 379 Vacancies, Check Last Date to. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Warns Candidates Over Entry Rules, Releases Dress Code Guidelines A. . .

NTA

NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Ensure Vigilance Ahead of NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational Image
Management Education

MBA Education at a Crossroads: Why India's Management Institutes Must Reinvent or Ris. . .

Rajasthan CET

Rajasthan CET 2026 Schedule Out: Check Senior Secondary and Graduation Level Exam Dat. . .

Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Deadline for 379 Vacancies, Check Last Date to. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Warns Candidates Over Entry Rules, Releases Dress Code Guidelines A. . .

NTA

NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Ensure Vigilance Ahead of NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination

Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

JNU PG, ADOP Admissions 2026: Merit List Dates Announced, Full Schedule Revised

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality