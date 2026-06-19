SSC Declares Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2025-26; Know Cutoffs, Sliding Mechanism Dates

Summary Candidates who appeared for CBT conducted from August 6 to 8, 2025, followed by the Stenography Skill Test, can now check their final qualifying status under the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) on the commission's official website The final result, released on June 18, 2026, has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in both the Computer-Based Examination and the Skill Test

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ Examination 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 6 to 8, 2025, followed by the Stenography Skill Test, can now check their final qualifying status under the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) on the commission's official website.

The final result, released on June 18, 2026, has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in both the Computer-Based Examination and the Skill Test. Along with the result, SSC has also published the category-wise cut-off marks and merit list for successful candidates.

According to the commission, a total of 8,624 candidates qualified in the CBT for the Skill Test for Grade ‘C’ posts, while 22,456 candidates qualified for the Grade ‘D’ Skill Test.

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Subsequently, 4,907 candidates appeared in the Skill Test for Grade ‘C’, whereas 12,564 candidates took the Skill Test for Grade ‘D’. Based on the combined performance in both stages of the recruitment process, SSC has now finalised the selection list for appointment to stenographer posts in various government departments and ministries.

In a significant development, SSC has introduced a one-time Sliding Mechanism aimed at maximising vacancy utilisation and reducing the number of unfilled posts arising due to non-joining of recommended candidates.

Under this process, eligible candidates will be given an opportunity to be considered for reallocation to alternative vacancies based on their preferences and merit position.

Candidates can select their preferred venue, date, and slot for participation in the Sliding Mechanism through the SSC website from June 19 to June 22, 2026.

The physical sliding process will be conducted at designated SSC Regional Offices from July 1 to July 2, 2026. The commission has clarified that candidates who fail to participate in person during the scheduled process will not be considered for reallocation under the scheme.

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025 recruitment process comprised two stages — a Computer-Based Examination followed by a Skill Test. The final result was declared on June 18, 2026.

Candidates shortlisted through the final merit list will now proceed with further appointment formalities as prescribed by the respective user departments. SSC has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding allocation, document verification, and appointment procedures.

The introduction of the Sliding Mechanism is expected to improve vacancy management and provide additional opportunities to candidates awaiting final placement under the recruitment process.