Youthopia 2026 Returns to The Heritage School, Kolkata with Star Power, 40+ Events and 2,000 Participants

Summary With an expansive lineup of more than 40 events, Youthopia offers something for everyone From electrifying stage performances such as dance, music, and fashion showcases to intellectually stimulating competitions and creatively enriching activities, the fest promises a holistic experience

Youthopia 2026, Kolkata’s most anticipated inter-school cultural festival, is set to return as a vibrant celebration of creativity, talent, and youthful spirit. Scheduled from 16th to 18th April at The Heritage School, the fest will bring together over 2000 participants from 18 schools, creating a dynamic platform for expression, collaboration, and connection among young minds.

With an expansive lineup of more than 40 events, Youthopia offers something for everyone. From electrifying stage performances such as dance, music, and fashion showcases to intellectually stimulating competitions and creatively enriching activities, the fest promises a holistic experience. Each event is thoughtfully designed to inspire innovation, nurture talent, and encourage healthy competition among students from diverse backgrounds.

The excitement of Youthopia 2026 is further elevated by an impressive lineup of special guest performances. Day two will kick off with an opening set by HRX, setting the tone for an energetic evening, followed by a high-voltage performance by DJ Rahill Mehta. The grand finale will feature the renowned singer Asees Kaur, ensuring a memorable and captivating conclusion to the three-day celebration.

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Organized by a passionate and dedicated student-led team, Youthopia 2026 goes beyond being just a cultural fest. It stands as a testament to unity, creativity, and the limitless potential of today’s youth, bringing together talent, passion, and unforgettable experiences under one roof.