ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Release Update - CISCE Issues Note for Class 10 and 12 Students

Summary As anticipation builds among lakhs of students awaiting their board results, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued a reassuring message. The ICSE and ISC Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon.

As anticipation builds among lakhs of students awaiting their board results, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued a reassuring message, encouraging candidates to remain calm and confident. The board, which conducts the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations, shared a video message on the social media platform, reminding students that examination scores are not the sole measure of their potential or future success.

The ICSE and ISC Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon, with April 30 widely anticipated as the likely date of declaration. Once released, students will be able to access their results online through the official website, results.cisce.org. The ICSE examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 30 and the ISC exam began on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026.

In its message, CISCE emphasised the importance of recognising personal effort and growth beyond marks. The board encouraged students to focus on their journey and resilience, highlighting that their hard work and determination are achievements in themselves. The message aims to ease anxiety and foster a positive mindset among students during what is often a stressful period.

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After the results are declared, students are advised to carefully review their marksheets for accuracy. The official scorecard will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, unique identification number, school details, subject-wise marks, total score, overall percentage, grades, and the final result status indicating whether the student has passed or not.

With the result announcement expected shortly, students and parents are urged to rely only on official sources for updates and to approach the outcome with perspective and composure. The board’s message serves as a reminder that while results are important, they are only one step in a much larger academic and personal journey.