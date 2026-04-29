Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM to Mark 68th Foundation Day with Interactive Science Events in Kolkata on May 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2026
11:51 AM

BITM

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Summary
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), is set to celebrate its 68th Foundation Day on May 2, 2026.
The event will be held at the museum premises in Kolkata and is expected to draw participation from students, science enthusiasts, and the general public.

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is set to celebrate its 68th Foundation Day on May 2, 2026, with a series of engaging and educational programmes. The event will be held at the museum premises in Kolkata and is expected to draw participation from students, science enthusiasts, and the general public.

Marking nearly seven decades of promoting scientific awareness and curiosity, the Foundation Day celebrations aim to highlight themes of contemporary relevance through thoughtfully curated activities. The institution has extended an invitation to members of the press and media to attend and cover the milestone occasion.

The day’s events will commence at 10:15 AM with “Lost at Sea” – Exhibit Hunt & Open-House Quiz, an interactive activity hosted in a gallery recognised as part of the UN Ocean Decade initiatives. Designed to test participants’ understanding of marine ecosystems, the quiz will focus on critical global concerns such as climate change, plastic pollution, and rising sea temperatures. The initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water), encouraging awareness and responsibility towards marine conservation.

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At 11 AM, the programme will feature a popular science lecture titled “Particles & Antiparticles” by Palash Baran Pal, former faculty of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics. The session will aim to simplify complex concepts in particle physics while emphasising the importance of fundamental scientific research in driving future advancements in technology, healthcare, and energy.

The celebrations will continue at 12:30 PM with the launch of a new science show, “Eyes on Ice”. This live demonstration-based programme will explore the science of extreme cold and thermodynamics through visually engaging experiments. With increasing global attention on melting glaciers and polar ice caps, the show seeks to connect scientific understanding with real-world environmental challenges while promoting hands-on STEM learning.

Through these diverse activities, BITM’s 68th Foundation Day promises to offer a meaningful blend of education, awareness, and engagement. The initiative underscores the museum’s continued commitment to fostering scientific temper, encouraging inquiry, and inspiring the next generation to address global challenges through knowledge and innovation.

Last updated on 29 Apr 2026
11:51 AM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) foundation day Science exhibition
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