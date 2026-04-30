CBSE

CBSE Rolls Out Parenting Calendar 2026-27, Introduces New Student Support Features!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
10:19 AM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled its Parenting Calendar for the academic session 2026–27.
The initiative introduces several updated components designed to make parental engagement more structured, relevant, and impactful in today’s evolving educational landscape.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled its Parenting Calendar for the academic session 2026–27, aiming to deepen collaboration between parents and schools while promoting the overall well-being of students. The initiative introduces several updated components designed to make parental engagement more structured, relevant, and impactful in today’s evolving educational landscape.

According to the official notification, the revised calendar builds on CBSE’s ongoing efforts to institutionalise consistent interaction between families and educational institutions. It introduces enhanced engagement strategies, teacher-led activities, and focused psycho-social initiatives to support both academic growth and emotional well-being among students.

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A key highlight of the updated calendar is the inclusion of dedicated sections on inclusion and coping with change. These segments are designed to promote awareness, sensitivity, and equitable practices for diverse learners, while also helping parents and students navigate curriculum transitions and shifting academic expectations. The board has emphasised that these additions reflect the growing need for adaptability and inclusivity within modern education systems.

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The parenting calendar also features an improved framework for workshops, adopting a developmental approach that allows schools to tailor programmes according to their unique contexts. "Building on this momentum, the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2026-27 further strengthens and expands this vision by institutionalising structured engagement between schools and parents. The current edition introduces enhanced engagement strategies, teacher-led activities and focused psycho-social initiatives to support students emotional, social, and academic growth, while addressing challenges faced by parents in today's evolving environment," the statement read.

This flexibility is expected to make parental involvement more meaningful and aligned with the specific needs of students and institutions.

The live launch event witnessed participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including school principals, teachers, counsellors, wellness educators, and parents. Attendees were provided with insights into the objectives, structure, and practical implementation of the calendar, highlighting its role as a guiding tool for strengthening the home-school partnership.

Designed as a practical resource, the parenting calendar encourages active parent-child interaction and supports parents in contributing effectively to their child’s developmental journey. Through this initiative, CBSE aims to foster a nurturing, inclusive, and supportive environment that prioritises holistic student development.

The initiative is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020 and has received positive feedback from stakeholders nationwide, reinforcing its relevance in shaping a more collaborative and student-centric education system.

Read the detailed parenting calendar here.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
10:20 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Parenting CBSE 2026 CBSE schools
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