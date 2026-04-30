CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Out for May Exams - Download Link, Allocation Details

Summary NTA has officially issued the advance exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their city allotment slips from the official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the advance exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their city allotment slips from the official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2026 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026. The release of the city intimation slip marks a crucial step for candidates, allowing them to prepare their travel plans and understand their examination schedule in advance.

The city intimation slip provides essential details regarding the examination, including the allotted exam city, date of the test, shift timing, and the subjects or papers a candidate will appear for. It also specifies the medium or language in which the examination will be conducted, ensuring that candidates have clarity about their test configuration well before the release of admit cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the CUET UG 2026 city slip, candidates need to visit the official NTA CUET website and click on the relevant link for the advance city intimation slip available on the homepage. After accessing the login window, applicants must enter their application number, password, and date of birth. Once logged in, the city slip will be displayed on the screen, containing candidate-specific information. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the document before downloading and saving it for future reference.

Candidates should retain a copy of the city intimation slip, as it will be useful for planning travel arrangements and reviewing exam-related details ahead of the release of admit cards. While the city slip provides preliminary information, it is not a substitute for the official admit card.

NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2026 admit cards soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they download their hall tickets once released.

Find the direct city slip download link here.