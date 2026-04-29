ICSE and ISC Result 2026 on April 30, Confirms CISCE - Check Websites to Download, Release Time

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially announced that the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination results for 2026 will be declared on April 30. he results will be made available on the board’s official websites.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially announced that the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination results for 2026 will be declared on April 30 at 11 AM. The results will be made available on the board’s official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org — where students can access their scorecards using their login credentials.

To check their results, candidates need to visit the official portal and select either the ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link. After entering the required details, students will be able to view and download their marks for future reference. In addition to the website, results will also be accessible through SMS services on the day of declaration. ICSE students can send “ICSE” followed by their seven-digit Unique ID to 09248082883, while ISC students need to send “ISC” followed by their UID to the same number.

Ahead of the announcement, DigiLocker has confirmed that the ICSE and ISC 2026 results will also be hosted on its platform, providing students with an alternative digital access point.

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The board has also outlined provisions for students who are dissatisfied with their results. Candidates can apply online for re-evaluation of answer scripts for specific subjects within three days of the result declaration. Additionally, CISCE allows students to appear for improvement examinations in up to two subjects within the same academic year. Notably, the board had discontinued compartment examinations earlier, replacing them with the re-evaluation and improvement exam system.

School heads and administrators will be able to access consolidated result data through the CISCE’s CAREERS portal, which is designed for institutional use. However, individual student credentials will not be shared via this platform.

With the official date and time now confirmed, students are advised to stay prepared with their login details and rely only on authorised platforms to check their results without inconvenience.

Find the direct result website link here.