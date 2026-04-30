Kolkata schools celebrate talent and achievements of students through diverse events

Summary Kolkata schools organised cultural fests, award ceremonies, and annual days, showcasing student talent while promoting teamwork, creativity, and overall development. Students explored academics and careers through internships and orientations, while schools celebrated achievements and new beginnings with events fostering growth and collaboration.

Samadrita Mukherjee of Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park, was left bursting with excitement as she got to play Bhooter Raja in a performance on Satyajit Ray. "It was an incredible experience," said the Class XI student.

The event was a cultural fest for Calcutta Public Group of Schools, involving Bidhan Park, Kalikapur and Barasat branches. It took place on the Bidhan Park grounds.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the board members and the judges of the competitions.

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A dance was presented by the Rhythm Club (dance club) to welcome the audience.

The fest featured a wide range of on-stage and off-stage cultural events. There were classical, folk and contemporary dance performances, jam sessions and mashups, a fashion show, skits and a non-fire cooking contest. The colourful costumes, synchronised choreography and confident stage presence of the participating teams were much appreciated.

The cultural festival was also an opportunity for students to develop leadership, teamwork and confidence.

The basketball court and auditoriums were decorated with abstract paintings, models and streamers by the teachers and volunteers of the host school.

"Our inter-branch cultural fiesta showcased not just performances, but passion, discipline and unity. Each event — dance, fashion show, chef contest, face painting and jamming — highlighted the unique strengths of our students," said Protichi Lahiri Sengupta, principal of the Bidhan Park branch.

"It is always wonderful when all three sister branches come together to celebrate art, music and culture under one roof. Events like this go a long way in building school spirit and teamwork," said Abhilasha Das, principal of the

Barasat branch.

"The event was a beautiful celebration of talent, teamwork and togetherness. From the energy of the dance performances to the creativity displayed in the fashion show, chef (non-fire cooking) contest, face painting and jamming sessions, every event reflected confidence and joy," added Proma Das, principal of the Kalikapur branch.

Applause echoed through the auditorium as the middle and senior section students of Sushila Birla Girls' School were celebrated for their achievements in academic excellence, co-curricular activities, discipline and overall development during an annual prize distribution ceremony.

Held at Vidya Mandir Auditorium, the programme opened with the school song, followed by performances by students of Classes VII, VIII and IX. Recitations, songs and a concluding dance performance brought energy to the stage. A musical medley, including This is Me from The Greatest Showman, featured intricate harmonies and engaged parents, students and teachers alike.

Principal Koeli Dey presented the annual report, highlighting milestones. The prize distribution followed, with students from Classes VI to XII being awarded for academics, co-curricular activities, conduct and attendance.

A lineup of special awards came next. Pritha Bhojnagarwala received the Usha Nain Medal for best overall performance in Class XII, while Nishika Singhvi, who also passed Class XII, was honoured for her contribution to social service. Grade IV staff member Geeta Devi got the Best Employee award in a category. The event concluded with Kushan House winning the Sushila Birla Memorial Trophy for overall excellence.

"The students worked hard the entire year. Our school's annual programme was not only about children who come first, but also about recognising the spark in each child; after all, they are our future," said the principal.

The Primary section of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya ushered in the new academic year with an orientation programme for parents in the school auditorium. The aim was to strengthen the collaboration between the school and parents by offering the latter a clear understanding of the curriculum, teaching methods and expectations.

The programme was conducted in three phases — Day I was for parents of Lower Nursery to Class I, Day II for Classes II and III and Day III for Classes IV and V. Each session provided parents with a detailed overview of theacademic plan.

Primary principal Annu Singh highlighted the importance of discipline, punctuality and parental involvement in shaping a child’s character. Academic head Sumera Sajjad guided parents through the key academic goals and classroom practices planned for the session. Parents were introduced to the class and subject teachers.

"The orientation strengthens the school-home connection. Parents get the opportunity to learn about classroom activities, academic expectations and ways to support learning at home. It is also the best way to engage parents, which helps create the best possible learning environment for every child," said the academic head.

"The event served as an opportunity for parents to gain a comprehensive understanding of our school’s values and vision. It was a foundational step in building strong partnerships between the school and parents by fostering open communication and mutual understanding," said the Primary principal.

Lecture halls, laboratories and sessions on career goals replaced classrooms as students of Class XI from all four branches of Julien Day Group of Schools — Howrah, Calcutta, Ganganagar and Kalyani — participated in a five-day school internship programme recently. The event, Step Into Tomorrow: Learning Beyond Boundaries, was organised in collaboration with Adamas University on its campus from March 23 to 27.

The initiative, led by chairman J.G. Broughton, vice-chairman Joshua Broughton and director Terrence John, aimed to give students practical exposure and career-oriented learning.

Over the next three days, the students attended structured internship sessions from 11am to 4pm, guided by experienced faculty members. They explored disciplines including engineering, artificial intelligence and robotics, forensic science, business administration and media and mass communication.

The hands-on sessions allowed students to explore their interests and understand real-world academic environments. The internship programme introduced them to possible career paths, empowering them to make more informed decisions about their future. On the final day, the students took part in a guided tour of Adamas University before the programme concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony at 2.30pm. The Kalyani branch team received the Best Team award for their participation and performance.

"The internship programme marked a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Julien Day Group of Schools, reflecting its commitment to future-ready education," said the chairman of Julien Day Group of Schools.

"Students got a taste of experiential learning and better opportunities. The students obtained a greater understanding of university life," added Terence John.

Students in glittering costumes, paint-stained hands and broad smiles celebrated the annual day at Heritage Academy High School. A line-up of competitions, performances and award show unfolded on the school grounds on April 11.

Playhouse and Nursery students opened the events with a fancy dress competition, appearing as animals, fruits, elements of the sky and Earth, while Classes I and II took part in a handwriting competition.

Students from UKG to Class II presented elocution pieces in Bengali and Hindi. A storytelling session for Classes III and IV followed.

The quiz competition saw four houses — Blue, Red, Green and Yellow — lock horns. The Blue team, consisting of Somrudra Roy of Class VIII, Suryasis Das of Class IX and Srijan Dey and Sampreet Mondal of Class X won.

There was also a debate on whether stray dogs should be looked after by local communities or kept in shelters. Students of Classes V and VI took part in pottery activities, painting pots and plates. The craft-from-waste exhibition featured items such as nests made of hay and flowers crafted from pistachio shells. The programme concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where principal Ayan Mukherjee and secretary Sourya Sadhan Bose felicitated toppers, students of good conduct and those with regular attendance.

The school’s annual magazine, Vision 2025–2026, was also unveiled.

"Each year, students look forward to the annual day programme, which includes a variety of events and skill show. Extracurricular activities are considered just as important as academics for students’ overall development," saidthe principal.

"The celebration is organised annually to provide students with a platform to showcase their talents. It was a fun-filled day dedicated entirely to extracurricular achievements beyond academics," said the school secretary.

Conch shells, applause and festive greetings rang in Poila Baishakh as H.M. Education Centre welcomed students, parents and guests to the inauguration of its new school premises on April 15.

The occasion was attended by Sujit Kumar Jana, member of CBSE Sahodaya School Complex, Kamakhya Singh, councillor of the Uttarpara-Kotrung municipality, Uttam Bose, chairman of the H.M. Education Trust, B.C. Mishra, chairman of the H.M. Schools managing committee, manager-rector Sudipta Bose, principal Sonita Roy, educational administrator Nitu Chattopadhyay and vice-principal Manisha Singh.

The programme began with a felicitation ceremony, where dignitaries were welcomed. This was followed by the school choir's rendition of Anandaloke Mangalaloke and Sangachadwam. Students presented a skit, Uttarpara — The Light That Never Fades, highlighting the cultural heritage and history of the place. The performers brought alive the spirit of the town through theatre and storytelling along with a jugalbandi of sitar, tabla and flute. The dignitaries went round the new premises.

The school also announced a collaboration with coaching group Aakash Institute

Principal Sonita Roy said: “We envision H.M. Education Centre as a place where young minds grow, curiosity is encouraged and holistic development is nurtured.”

"It is a moment of pride. Our legacy is built on values, discipline and a commitment to holistic education," added the manager-rector.