CGBSE 10th, 12th Results

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Declared - Check CG Board Toppers List and Pass Percentage

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Apr 2026
09:32 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026.
Students who appeared for the secondary and higher secondary examinations can now access their provisional marksheets through the official result portals.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the secondary and higher secondary examinations can now access their provisional marksheets through the official result portals by entering their roll numbers and required login credentials.

Candidates can check their results on the board’s official websites, including cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in. In addition to these portals, the board has also enabled alternative access through digital platforms such as DigiLocker, the UMANG application, and SMS services to ensure smoother access during peak traffic.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2026, while Class 12 exams took place between February 20 and March 18 across multiple centres in the state. As per the board’s guidelines, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Class 10, the overall pass percentage stands at 77.15 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 81.03 per cent, compared to 72.27 per cent among boys. Out of more than 3.16 lakh students who appeared, over 2.43 lakh candidates successfully cleared the examination, with many achieving first division results. The merit list witnessed a three-way tie at the top, with Sandhya Nayak, Pari Rani Pradhan, and Anshul Sharma jointly securing Rank 1. Each of them scored 594 out of 600 marks, translating to 99 per cent.

In the Class 12 results, a total of 2,38,626 students appeared for the examination, including 1,01,184 boys and 1,37,442 girls, indicating higher participation among female candidates. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.87 per cent. Jigyasu Verma emerged as the state topper with 493 marks (98.60 per cent) from Baloda Bazar. Omni secured the second position with 491 marks (98.20 per cent) from Bemetara district, while Krish Mahant ranked third with 489 marks (97.80 per cent) from Raigarh.

Students are advised to download and preserve their provisional marksheets for immediate use, while original certificates will be issued by their respective schools in due course.

Last updated on 30 Apr 2026
09:33 AM
CGBSE 10th, 12th Results Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Board Exam 2026 Result Toppers list
Similar stories
CISCE

ICSE and ISC Result 2026 on April 30, Confirms CISCE - Check Websites to Download, Re. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Confirms Class 12 Result 2026 Timeline, Denies Evaluation Glitch Reports - Check. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Releases NEET MDS Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled on May 2

Board Results

TS SSC Class 10th Result 2026 OUT at results.bsetelangana.org; 95.15% Pass, Topper Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CISCE

ICSE and ISC Result 2026 on April 30, Confirms CISCE - Check Websites to Download, Re. . .

CISCE

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Release Update - CISCE Issues Note for Class 10 and 12 Students

CBSE 2026

CBSE Confirms Class 12 Result 2026 Timeline, Denies Evaluation Glitch Reports - Check. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Releases NEET MDS Admit Card 2026; Exam Scheduled on May 2

Board Results

TS SSC Class 10th Result 2026 OUT at results.bsetelangana.org; 95.15% Pass, Topper Li. . .

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2026 Release Date Postponed; Mock Test Link Still Available

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality