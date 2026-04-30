CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Declared - Check CG Board Toppers List and Pass Percentage

Summary The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the secondary and higher secondary examinations can now access their provisional marksheets through the official result portals.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the secondary and higher secondary examinations can now access their provisional marksheets through the official result portals by entering their roll numbers and required login credentials.

Candidates can check their results on the board’s official websites, including cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in. In addition to these portals, the board has also enabled alternative access through digital platforms such as DigiLocker, the UMANG application, and SMS services to ensure smoother access during peak traffic.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2026, while Class 12 exams took place between February 20 and March 18 across multiple centres in the state. As per the board’s guidelines, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Class 10, the overall pass percentage stands at 77.15 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 81.03 per cent, compared to 72.27 per cent among boys. Out of more than 3.16 lakh students who appeared, over 2.43 lakh candidates successfully cleared the examination, with many achieving first division results. The merit list witnessed a three-way tie at the top, with Sandhya Nayak, Pari Rani Pradhan, and Anshul Sharma jointly securing Rank 1. Each of them scored 594 out of 600 marks, translating to 99 per cent.

In the Class 12 results, a total of 2,38,626 students appeared for the examination, including 1,01,184 boys and 1,37,442 girls, indicating higher participation among female candidates. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.87 per cent. Jigyasu Verma emerged as the state topper with 493 marks (98.60 per cent) from Baloda Bazar. Omni secured the second position with 491 marks (98.20 per cent) from Bemetara district, while Krish Mahant ranked third with 489 marks (97.80 per cent) from Raigarh.

Students are advised to download and preserve their provisional marksheets for immediate use, while original certificates will be issued by their respective schools in due course.