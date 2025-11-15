Xenith’25: A Poetry of Pixels- The Celebration of Visual Storytelling By St. Xavier's University

Summary XPOSURE, The Xavier University Photography Society, in association with St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata Alumni Association, hosted Xenith’25: A Poetry of Pixels Once open to all, the exhibition showcased a rich tapestry of visual narratives captured by students of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and several other prestigious universities across the city

The camera sees more than the eye, so why not make use of it?” said Edward Weston. Truly, photography, as an art form, teaches us to see the world through different lenses — to capture not only what meets the eye but also what lies beyond it, and that is what Xenith’25 stands for.

XPOSURE, The Xavier University Photography Society, in association with St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata Alumni Association, hosted Xenith’25: A Poetry of Pixels. Presented by Build Wise by Shri Balaji Trading Co. and Powered by Ultra Max (550D) TMT Bars, this was the second edition of this series of Inter-college Photography Exhibition and Competition, held on the 30th and 31st October, 2025, at the St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata’s Quadrangle. It was an exhibition that celebrated the art of visual storytelling through diverse lenses of creativity and imagination, for which the themes for this year included Monochrome, Minimalism, and Contrast.

The Opening Ceremony, held on the first day, was graced by Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, Rev. Fr. Xavier Jeyaraj, Registrar of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, Mr. Mario Martin Louis, the Deans of the respective departments, and various other honorary officials and dignitaries of the institution. The event was also honoured by the presence of the Guests of Honour — Mr. Abhirup Basu, PR Professional at Adfactors PR; Mr. Goutam Bose, Senior Consulting Photographer, Millennium Post; and Mr. Siddhartha Sarkar, News Editor, News18 Digital.

In his address, Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj commended the initiative of the Photography Society for curating a platform that seamlessly merges creativity, photography, and technology. He also emphasized the importance of visual artistry as a reflection of human experience and encouraged students to explore the expressive power of images. The exhibition was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a tour of the stunning array of photographs on display.

Once open to all, the exhibition showcased a rich tapestry of visual narratives captured by students of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and several other prestigious universities across the city. Each frame reflected a unique perspective brought to us by the budding photographers of Kolkata, echoing the event’s motive, which was to celebrate visual storytelling and provide a creative space for young photographers to express their artistic vision, one frame at a time.

The second day featured an exclusive Photography Workshop conducted by Mrs. Lopamudra Talukdar, a Fujifilm X Ambassador and Global Photographer. From covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Russia, and bagging 1st place at SIENA’21 for Street Photography, she is indeed an inspiration. In her masterclass’ “Where Strangers Become Stories”, she shared her expertise and guided students through the nuances of composition, storytelling, and visual emotion. The session was specially curated for the students of the Department of Mass Communication, and it received an enthusiastic response from the attendees.

The event culminated with a Closing Ceremony and Prize Distribution, honouring the winners of various photography categories. The esteemed panel of judges, which included Mrs. Lopamudra.

Talukdar, along with Mr. Pranay Pariyar, an IT Consultant by day and a passionate street photographer by heart, and Mr. Siddhartha Paul, a distinguished visionary of the fields of street and documentary photography, evaluated the entries based on creativity, technique, and thematic depth. Their in-depth guidance and suggestions during the entire process was highly appreciated and honoured by all the participating photographers.

With Xenith’25: A Poetry Of Pixels, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, once again reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing creative minds and promoting interdisciplinary engagement in the visual arts. The two-day celebration by the St. Xavier's University Photography Society stood as a testament to the power of photography to inspire, connect, and tell stories beyond words — truly, a Poetry of Pixels.