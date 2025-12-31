The School for Lifelong Learning: A New Model for Education Beyond Degrees

The School for Lifelong Learning at Sister Nivedita University embodies the belief of Swami Vivekananda and Sister Nivedita that education is an ongoing, transformative process rather than a limited quest for degrees. Grounded in the principles of life-building and man-making education, it encourages learners to move beyond passive knowledge acquisition towards the development of character, resilience, and purpose. In this way, it reflects Sister Nivedita’s vision of education as a shared responsibility that spans ages, professions, and social contexts.

Click the link below to learn more:

At its core, the School functions as a future-ready learning ecosystem that goes beyond the boundaries of formal programmes and the limits of traditional academic timelines. Through micro-credentials, modular courses, and ongoing upskilling pathways, it encourages school students, university learners, working professionals, homemakers, and senior citizens to embrace learning as a lifelong process, one that allows for renewal at every stage.

Equally important is the School’s bottom-up, participatory approach, which brings together academic, social, and industry perspectives to co-create vibrant communities of practice. Through centres focused on wellbeing and emotional intelligence, Japanese culture, interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship, work-integrated learning, women’s development, and more, it serves as a shared platform for diverse aspirations and expertise.

Ultimately, the School for Lifelong Learning aims to establish Sister Nivedita University as a national centre where education extends beyond formal degrees and into every phase of life. By aligning with the NEP’s spirit of flexibility and multidisciplinarity, and by building strong industry and global partnerships, it seeks to make lifelong learning a survival strategy, a social ethic, and a quiet, everyday revolution.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of SNU by ABP Digital Brand Hub.