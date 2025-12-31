SSC Releases Final Answer Key, Response Sheets and Marks for CHTE 2025 Paper 1; Check Details

Summary Along with the final answer key, the commission has also made available the candidates’ response sheets and marks on its official website Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHT 2025 final answer key, response sheet, and scorecard by visiting ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025 Paper 1. Along with the final answer key, the commission has also made available the candidates’ response sheets and marks on its official website.

Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHT 2025 final answer key, response sheet, and scorecard by visiting ssc.gov.in. The facility to access these documents will remain open until January 29, 2026, at 6 pm.

SSC has clarified that the marks of all candidates, including those who qualified and those who did not qualify for the next stage, have been uploaded on the portal. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of their final answer keys, response sheets, and marks within the stipulated time.

In an official notice, the commission stated, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) and the marks/scorecard since the same shall not be available after the above-specified time limit. Further, the individual request from the candidates for the aforesaid purposes will not be entertained in future under any circumstances.”

The SSC CHT 2025 Paper 1 result was declared on November 4, 2025, in which 3,642 candidates were declared qualified for Paper 2. The second stage of the examination was conducted on December 14, 2025.

The SSC CHT 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 552 vacancies across various posts. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for further updates related to the recruitment process.