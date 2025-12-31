SSC job aspirants

SSC Releases Final Answer Key, Response Sheets and Marks for CHTE 2025 Paper 1; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2025
15:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Along with the final answer key, the commission has also made available the candidates’ response sheets and marks on its official website
Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHT 2025 final answer key, response sheet, and scorecard by visiting ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025 Paper 1. Along with the final answer key, the commission has also made available the candidates’ response sheets and marks on its official website.

Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHT 2025 final answer key, response sheet, and scorecard by visiting ssc.gov.in. The facility to access these documents will remain open until January 29, 2026, at 6 pm.

SSC has clarified that the marks of all candidates, including those who qualified and those who did not qualify for the next stage, have been uploaded on the portal. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of their final answer keys, response sheets, and marks within the stipulated time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official notice, the commission stated, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) and the marks/scorecard since the same shall not be available after the above-specified time limit. Further, the individual request from the candidates for the aforesaid purposes will not be entertained in future under any circumstances.”

The SSC CHT 2025 Paper 1 result was declared on November 4, 2025, in which 3,642 candidates were declared qualified for Paper 2. The second stage of the examination was conducted on December 14, 2025.

The SSC CHT 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 552 vacancies across various posts. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for further updates related to the recruitment process.

Last updated on 31 Dec 2025
15:42 PM
SSC job aspirants SSC 2025
Similar stories
ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates; Applications Open Till February 15

NBEMS

NBEMS Extends Deadline for Submission of Deficient Documents for FMGE December 2025- . . .

National Testing Agency

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Cards For January 3-7 Exams; Direct Link Her. . .

UGC NET 2025

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Key; Objections Open Till . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NBEMS

NBEMS Extends Deadline for Submission of Deficient Documents for FMGE December 2025- . . .

ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates; Applications Open Till February 15

National Testing Agency

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Cards For January 3-7 Exams; Direct Link Her. . .

UGC NET 2025

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Key; Objections Open Till . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exam to Be Held Between February and. . .

ICSI

ICSI Announces CS Executive, Professional Exam Dates for June 2026 Session; Read Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality