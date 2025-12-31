NBEMS Extends Deadline for Submission of Deficient Documents for FMGE December 2025- Read Details

Summary Candidates can now upload the required documents till January 7, 2026, through the official website at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php According to the FMGE December 2025 information bulletin, the earlier deadline for submission of pending documents was January 2, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for submission of deficient documents for candidates appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Candidates can now upload the required documents till January 7, 2026, through the official website at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php.

According to the FMGE December 2025 information bulletin, the earlier deadline for submission of pending documents was January 2, 2026. The documents are mandatory for determining the eligibility of candidates as per the criteria laid down in the bulletin.

NBEMS stated that during the scrutiny of applications, one or more deficiencies were identified in several cases. Details of these deficiencies were communicated individually to the affected candidates via email.

Among the major deficiencies noted was the non-submission of the primary medical qualification degree certificate or provisional pass certificate, which must be duly apostilled or attested by the Indian Embassy in the country where the qualification was obtained. Other deficiencies included issues related to the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the former Medical Council of India (MCI), missing admission letters, or lack of proof of having qualified the NEET-UG examination, wherever applicable.

NBEMS also highlighted discrepancies involving proof of citizenship, mismatch of name or date of birth across submitted documents, and the absence of supporting documents in cases where candidates had transferred from one medical institution to another.

The FMGE December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. NBEMS has informed that details regarding the test city for eligible candidates will be communicated on January 2, 2026, while admit cards for the examination will be issued on January 14, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the deficiency notifications sent to their registered email addresses and ensure timely submission of all required documents to avoid disqualification.