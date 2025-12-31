NBEMS

NBEMS Extends Deadline for Submission of Deficient Documents for FMGE December 2025- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2025
15:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now upload the required documents till January 7, 2026, through the official website at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php
According to the FMGE December 2025 information bulletin, the earlier deadline for submission of pending documents was January 2, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for submission of deficient documents for candidates appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Candidates can now upload the required documents till January 7, 2026, through the official website at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php.

According to the FMGE December 2025 information bulletin, the earlier deadline for submission of pending documents was January 2, 2026. The documents are mandatory for determining the eligibility of candidates as per the criteria laid down in the bulletin.

NBEMS stated that during the scrutiny of applications, one or more deficiencies were identified in several cases. Details of these deficiencies were communicated individually to the affected candidates via email.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the major deficiencies noted was the non-submission of the primary medical qualification degree certificate or provisional pass certificate, which must be duly apostilled or attested by the Indian Embassy in the country where the qualification was obtained. Other deficiencies included issues related to the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the former Medical Council of India (MCI), missing admission letters, or lack of proof of having qualified the NEET-UG examination, wherever applicable.

NBEMS also highlighted discrepancies involving proof of citizenship, mismatch of name or date of birth across submitted documents, and the absence of supporting documents in cases where candidates had transferred from one medical institution to another.

The FMGE December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. NBEMS has informed that details regarding the test city for eligible candidates will be communicated on January 2, 2026, while admit cards for the examination will be issued on January 14, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the deficiency notifications sent to their registered email addresses and ensure timely submission of all required documents to avoid disqualification.

Last updated on 31 Dec 2025
15:30 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)
Similar stories
ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates; Applications Open Till February 15

National Testing Agency

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Cards For January 3-7 Exams; Direct Link Her. . .

UGC NET 2025

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Key; Objections Open Till . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exam to Be Held Between February and. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates; Applications Open Till February 15

National Testing Agency

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Cards For January 3-7 Exams; Direct Link Her. . .

UGC NET 2025

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Key; Objections Open Till . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC GD Constable 2026 Registration Closes Today; Exam to Be Held Between February and. . .

ICSI

ICSI Announces CS Executive, Professional Exam Dates for June 2026 Session; Read Deta. . .

Board Exam 2026

CBSE Postpones March 3 Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12; Revised Dates Announced

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality