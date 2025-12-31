TS EAMCET 2026 Entrance Exams Set for May; Key Dates for Other Telangana CETs Also Released

Summary The exam dates were released as part of the Telangana CET exam calendar for the academic year 2026–27 According to the official schedule, the computer-based TS EAMCET 2026 examination for engineering admissions will be held on May 9, 10 and 11, 2026

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2026 entrance examinations for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and medical courses, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has announced. The exam dates were released as part of the Telangana CET exam calendar for the academic year 2026–27.

According to the official schedule, the computer-based TS EAMCET 2026 examination for engineering admissions will be held on May 9, 10 and 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the entrance test for pharmacy and agriculture/medical stream admissions will take place on May 4 and 5, 2026.

The council also announced dates for other Telangana common entrance tests. As per the calendar, Kakatiya University will conduct the TG EDCET 2026 for admission to the BEd programme on May 12, 2026.

Further, the Mahatma Gandhi University will hold the TG ICET 2026 examination for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes on May 13 and 14, 2026.

Candidates planning to appear for TS EAMCET and other Telangana CETs are advised to keep track of official notifications for details regarding application dates, eligibility criteria and exam guidelines.