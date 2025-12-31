ICSI

ICSI Announces CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates; Applications Open Till February 15

Posted on 31 Dec 2025
15:28 PM

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session. As per the official notification, the CSEET June 2026 examinations will commence from June 1, 2026.

Candidates aspiring to appear for the June 2026 session can continue to apply through the official website smash.icsi.edu till February 15, 2026.

According to the schedule released by ICSI, the CSEET June 2026 examination will be conducted in a single shift across four days — June 1, 2, 3 and 4. The exams scheduled from June 1 to June 3 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:45 pm, while the June 4 examination will take place from 2:30 pm to 4:45 pm. Candidates will be provided an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper, from 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

In its official statement, ICSI also noted that June 5, 6 and 7, 2026 have been kept in reserve to meet any exigency, if required.

Regarding enrolment, candidates can submit the CSEET June 2026 enrolment form without a late fee from March 1 to April 7, 2026. Enrolment with a late fee will be accepted between April 8 and April 20, 2026.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Schedule

  • Business Communication: June 1, 2026 (2:30 pm to 5:45 pm)
  • Fundamentals of Accounting: June 2, 2026 (2:30 pm to 5:45 pm)
  • Economic and Business Environment: June 3, 2026 (2:30 pm to 5:45 pm)
  • Business Laws and Management (OMR-based): June 4, 2026 (2:30 pm to 4:45 pm)

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ICSI website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the examination.

Last updated on 31 Dec 2025
15:30 PM
ICSI ICSI CSEET Exam dates
