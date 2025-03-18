St Xavier's College

Xaverian Theatrical Society’s annual flagship event Theaxav ‘25 held on March 11 and 12

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2025
15:25 PM
The event was held on March 11 and 12, 2025

The event was held on March 11 and 12, 2025 Source: St Xavier’s College Autonomous, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Father Principal Rev Dr Dominic Savio SJ, Vice Principal Prof Bertram Da Silva and Deans of several departments graced the festival’s inauguration
Thus the event was graced by the presence of Mukul Ahmed, Debashish Mondol, Rahul Dev Mondal, Subhra Sourav Das, and Santanil Ganguly as judges for the first day. The event line up for the second day included Ragmanch –Musical storytelling, Tarang – Radio play, Rooprekha – Short Film and Bohurupi – Theme Walk

St Xavier’s College Autonomous, Kolkata takes the art of theatre to its new heights with the Xaverian Theatrical Society’s annual flagship event Theaxav ‘25 which was themed Shrinkhale Jhankar which translates to the rattling of the chains. The event was held on March 11 and 12, 2025, a space that speaks for itself, a space of art, talents, and a meeting point for all thespians all around Kolkata.

Source: St Xavier’s College Autonomous, Kolkata

Father Principal Rev Dr Dominic Savio SJ, Vice Principal Prof Bertram Da Silva and Deans of several departments graced the festival’s inauguration. The event line up for Day 1 included Darpan- stage play, Shor – Street play, Tell a Tale, Adwitiya –Monoact, Shabd- Script Writing and had notable figures of the industry as judges for the respective events. Thus the event was graced by the presence of Mukul Ahmed, Debashish Mondol, Rahul Dev Mondal, Subhra Sourav Das, and Santanil Ganguly as judges for the first day. The event line up for the second day included Ragmanch –Musical storytelling, Tarang – Radio play, Rooprekha – Short Film and Bohurupi – Theme Walk.

Source: St Xavier’s College Autonomous, Kolkata

These events were adorned by eminent figures like Ayana Mukherjee, RJ Aritra, Sayan Ghosh and Anusmita Dutta as judges.The first day of the event reached its peak with the home production titled ‘Under His Eye’, a theatrical representation of the Orwellian dystopia, Atwood’s Gilead and surveillance in relation to the rise and fall of dictatorial power. The play juxtaposes the art of stage play with that of street play and makes apt use of music, dance, blocking and the space. This is to combine all forms of stagecraft that the society has experienced in their theatrical journey so far and create a theatrical montage with live action, music, dance, masks and spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: St Xavier’s College Autonomous, Kolkata

Several colleges all throughout Kolkata have come up with talented performances and teams like ‘Wildeflower’ from SXC, ‘Kolotaan’ from SXC, ‘Ucchingre’ from Scottish Church College, ‘Enact, Antarjaal’ from Bhawanipur Education society have left an indelible mark with their own theatrical and artistic vision.

The second day of the event had an insightful Masterclass, more like a workshop, by none other than the well-renowned Koushik Sen on the topic concerning the art of acting and its differences considering the stage and the screen. There was also a panel discussion on the relationship between the screen and the stage with figures like Pavel, Biswajit Das, Abanti Chakraborty and Debashish Sen Sharma seating together on the stage and enriching the curious young minds with their perspectives and experience.

Behind the curtain worked a dedicated Core Committee and an Organizing Committee who made it possible to have such a theatrical event at the heart of the city. The event truly fulfilled its ambition and aspiration to bring the city together, to experience theatre not just via the stage but via all interrelated art forms and conceive the art in its most holistic form.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2025
15:25 PM
St Xavier's College
Similar stories
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Live Screening of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Re-Entry and Touchdown at Birla Industrial and. . .

IISWBM Calcutta

CONFAB 2025: IISWBM’s MBA-HRM Alumni to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

The event was a joint initiative of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mechanics
IIEST Shibpur

International Symposium on Structural Integrity successfully conducted at IIEST

ISRO

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Live Screening of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Re-Entry and Touchdown at Birla Industrial and. . .

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

IIT Delhi announced IIT JAM Results 2025 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray roun. . .

All India Management Association

AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2025 OUT at mat.aima.in- Get Direct Link Here

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Result - Check Scorecard & Admission Details at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

IISWBM Calcutta

CONFAB 2025: IISWBM’s MBA-HRM Alumni to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality