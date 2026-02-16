RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; Know Eligibility

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant – Panel Year 2025, announcing 650 vacancies across its offices nationwide. The selection will be conducted through a country-wide competitive examination.
Eligible candidates can apply online only through the official website — www.rbi.org.in. The central bank has clarified that applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
- Application window: February 16, 2026 to March 8, 2026
- Online fee payment: February 16, 2026 to March 8, 2026
- Online Preliminary Examination (tentative): April 11, 2026
- Online Main Examination (tentative): June 7, 2026
RBI has stated that it reserves the right to modify the examination dates, if necessary.
The 650 Assistant posts are distributed across multiple RBI offices, including:
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur & Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply
- Visit the official RBI website at www.rbi.org.in.
- Click on the ‘Opportunities@RBI’ or recruitment section.
- Select the link for RBI Assistant – Panel Year 2025.
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Fill in the application form with required details.
- Upload necessary documents, photograph, and signature.
- Pay the examination fee online and submit the form.
- Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference.
The RBI Assistant recruitment is one of the most sought-after banking examinations in the country, offering candidates an opportunity to work with India’s central banking institution.