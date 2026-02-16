RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; Know Eligibility

Summary The selection will be conducted through a country-wide competitive examination Eligible candidates can apply online only through the official website — www.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant – Panel Year 2025, announcing 650 vacancies across its offices nationwide. The selection will be conducted through a country-wide competitive examination.

Eligible candidates can apply online only through the official website — www.rbi.org.in. The central bank has clarified that applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application window: February 16, 2026 to March 8, 2026

Online fee payment: February 16, 2026 to March 8, 2026

Online Preliminary Examination (tentative): April 11, 2026

Online Main Examination (tentative): June 7, 2026

RBI has stated that it reserves the right to modify the examination dates, if necessary.

The 650 Assistant posts are distributed across multiple RBI offices, including:

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur & Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official RBI website at www.rbi.org.in. Click on the ‘Opportunities@RBI’ or recruitment section. Select the link for RBI Assistant – Panel Year 2025. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number. Fill in the application form with required details. Upload necessary documents, photograph, and signature. Pay the examination fee online and submit the form. Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

The RBI Assistant recruitment is one of the most sought-after banking examinations in the country, offering candidates an opportunity to work with India’s central banking institution.