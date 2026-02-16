MCC Opens NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2025 Registration for All India Quota Seats; Register Till Feb 18

Summary The list of candidates admitted up to Round 3 has also been uploaded on the official website — mcc.nic.in The final round of MCC NEET PG counselling 2025 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2026

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened registration for the NEET PG stray vacancy round to fill vacant seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) for the academic year 2025–26. The list of candidates admitted up to Round 3 has also been uploaded on the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The final round of MCC NEET PG counselling 2025 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2026. Registration will remain open until February 18, while candidates can fill in their choices from February 16 to 19. The choice locking facility will be available on February 19 from 4 pm to 11:55 pm.

The final seat allotment results for the academic session 2025–26 will be declared on February 21, and candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must complete admission formalities between February 22 and 28.

NEET PG 2025 Round 3: Highlights

MCC has uploaded a 1,959-page list of admitted candidates up to Round 3.

A total of 10,084 fresh allotments were made.

8,589 candidates got their seats upgraded.

1,666 candidates were converted from Indian to NRI category in the first three rounds.

Candidates wishing to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI for the stray vacancy round must submit the required documents via e-mail to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com by 4 pm on February 16.

NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy: Counselling Dates

Registration: Feb 16–18, 2026

Choice Filling: Feb 16–19, 2026

Choice Locking: Feb 19, 4 pm–11:55 pm

Seat Allotment Processing: Feb 20, 2026

Final Allotment Result: Feb 21, 2026

Reporting/Admission: Feb 22–28, 2026

The MCC stray vacancy round provides a last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure AIQ seats and complete admissions before the start of the academic session.