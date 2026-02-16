Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Announces Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 Datesheet; Issues Guidelines Regarding Marks Upload

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
15:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The practical exams will be held from February 23 to March 17, 2026
According to the board’s official notification, practical examinations will be conducted at the examination centres or schools designated for the theory exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the conduct of Class 12 practical board examinations 2026 for private and reappearing students. The practical exams will be held from February 23 to March 17, 2026.

According to the board’s official notification, practical examinations will be conducted at the examination centres or schools designated for the theory exams.

CBSE clarified that no project work or internal assessment will be conducted for subjects that do not have practical components. In such cases, marks for project work or internal assessment will be calculated on a pro-rata basis, based on the student’s performance in the theory paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has directed CBSE-affiliated schools to ensure the availability of internal examiners. If subject teachers are unavailable at a centre, schools must appoint qualified teachers from nearby CBSE-affiliated institutions.

“The Practical Answer Books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the Practical Examination. It is to be ensured that the Examiners complete all entries in Practical Answer Books carefully and correctly,” CBSE stated.

Regional Directors and Officers will appoint external examiners for all Class 12 students, while internal examiners will be appointed by the Centre Superintendent from among teachers of the respective school.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 practical exams in 2025 or 2024 but whose marks are unavailable due to repetition, absence in practical or theory exams, or other valid reasons are eligible to appear for the 2026 practical exams for the academic session 2026–27.

Additionally, students from 2023 and earlier batches, who have applied in full subjects under the private category in relevant practical subjects, will also be allowed to appear.

The board’s latest directive aims to ensure a smooth and standardised conduct of practical examinations for private candidates across the country.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
15:35 PM
Central Board of Secondary Examinations CBSE 2026 CBSE Practical exams
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; K. . .

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Expands UG Portfolio with Biomedical Engineering BTech - Seats & Admiss. . .

West Bengal government

Long Queues as Bengal Opens Registration Camps for ‘Banglar Yuba Sathi’ Scheme; K. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Reserve Bank of India

RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; K. . .

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Expands UG Portfolio with Biomedical Engineering BTech - Seats & Admiss. . .

West Bengal government

Long Queues as Bengal Opens Registration Camps for ‘Banglar Yuba Sathi’ Scheme; K. . .

Admit Card

NABARD DA Prelims Admit Card 2026 Released, Mains Scheduled for April 12

IIT

IIT Mandi Invites Applications for Summer Internship 2026; Rs 10,000 Monthly Stipend . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality