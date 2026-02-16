CBSE Announces Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 Datesheet; Issues Guidelines Regarding Marks Upload

Summary The practical exams will be held from February 23 to March 17, 2026 According to the board’s official notification, practical examinations will be conducted at the examination centres or schools designated for the theory exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the conduct of Class 12 practical board examinations 2026 for private and reappearing students. The practical exams will be held from February 23 to March 17, 2026.

According to the board’s official notification, practical examinations will be conducted at the examination centres or schools designated for the theory exams.

CBSE clarified that no project work or internal assessment will be conducted for subjects that do not have practical components. In such cases, marks for project work or internal assessment will be calculated on a pro-rata basis, based on the student’s performance in the theory paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has directed CBSE-affiliated schools to ensure the availability of internal examiners. If subject teachers are unavailable at a centre, schools must appoint qualified teachers from nearby CBSE-affiliated institutions.

“The Practical Answer Books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the Practical Examination. It is to be ensured that the Examiners complete all entries in Practical Answer Books carefully and correctly,” CBSE stated.

Regional Directors and Officers will appoint external examiners for all Class 12 students, while internal examiners will be appointed by the Centre Superintendent from among teachers of the respective school.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 practical exams in 2025 or 2024 but whose marks are unavailable due to repetition, absence in practical or theory exams, or other valid reasons are eligible to appear for the 2026 practical exams for the academic session 2026–27.

Additionally, students from 2023 and earlier batches, who have applied in full subjects under the private category in relevant practical subjects, will also be allowed to appear.

The board’s latest directive aims to ensure a smooth and standardised conduct of practical examinations for private candidates across the country.