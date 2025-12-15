Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA Pact

Summary The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has formally partnered with Western Sydney University (WSU) to establish Uttar Pradesh’s first foreign university campus in Noida. The landmark agreement was signed in New Delhi, positioning Greater Noida as a rising global hub for international education, research, and innovation.

In a major boost to Indo–Australian education ties, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has formally partnered with Western Sydney University (WSU) to establish Uttar Pradesh’s first foreign university campus in Noida. The landmark agreement was signed on December 10, 2025, in New Delhi, positioning Greater Noida as a rising global hub for international education, research, and innovation.

The partnership, announced at a high-profile event held at ITC Maurya, marks a new chapter in Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to attract world-class institutions in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of transforming the state into a preferred destination for global academia. Under the agreement, GNIDA has leased approximately 40,000 square feet within the Greater Noida Authority complex for Western Sydney University’s India campus.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of senior leaders from the Governments of India, Uttar Pradesh, and Australia, as well as eminent figures from the higher education sector. Key attendees included Shri Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development; Shri M.P. Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education; Professor George Williams, Vice Chancellor and Vice President of Western Sydney University; and Professor Deborah Sweeney, Provost, WSU. The event was also graced by The Honourable Jason Clare MP, Australia’s Minister for Education, and Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new campus will strengthen access to global teaching, research, and industry-linked learning, particularly in priority areas such as sustainability, water management, agriculture, artificial intelligence, data science, and business innovation. In its phased rollout, Western Sydney University plans to introduce programmes in Business Analytics, Marketing, Data Science, Sustainable Water Futures, and Agriculture in the first year. These will be followed by MBA programmes in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Supply Chain Management in the second year.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Awanish Awasthi highlighted that the arrival of a leading Australian university reflects growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s development agenda and will open new opportunities for the state’s youth, especially women. Shri Alok Kumar underlined that the collaboration would help bridge the gap between aspirations and opportunities by bringing global expertise to one of India’s youngest and fastest-growing regions.

Representing Australia, Minister Jason Clare described the partnership as a symbol of trust, respect, and shared commitment to equipping young people with future-ready skills. Professor George Williams noted that Greater Noida’s infrastructure, connectivity, and innovation ecosystem made it the ideal location for WSU’s first Indian campus, aligned with the university’s mission of delivering industry-integrated, world-class education.

The ceremony concluded with the formal exchange of documents between GNIDA and Western Sydney University, officially marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on education, research excellence, sustainability, and skill development for a globally competitive future.