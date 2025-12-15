AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Summary Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website mat.aima.in As per the schedule, the MAT 2025 CBT examination will be conducted on December 21, while the admit cards for the test will be released on December 18

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2025 CBT session today, December 15. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website mat.aima.in.

As per the schedule, the MAT 2025 CBT examination will be conducted on December 21, while the admit cards for the test will be released on December 18. The application fee for MAT 2025 is Rs 2,200.

To be eligible, candidates must have graduated in any discipline. Students appearing in the final year of their undergraduate programme are also eligible to apply.

AIMA conducts the MAT exam four times a year — February, May, September and December. The MAT score is accepted by 600+ management institutes across India for admission to MBA and allied management programmes.

According to the MAT 2025 selection process, candidates are required to select five management institutes while filling out the application form. Shortlisting is done based on MAT cut-off scores, after which candidates may have to appear for further selection rounds, including group discussions (GD) and personal interviews (PI), as per the respective institute’s admission criteria.