Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- Read Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
16:24 PM

File Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the document verification schedule for candidates included in the provisional qualified list of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 for the post of assistant professor.

As per the official notification, Scheduled Caste (SC) category candidates whose names appear in the provisional qualified list and who are currently pursuing their postgraduate degree are required to report for document verification from December 22 to December 24. The verification process will be conducted in two shifts each day, with the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The authority has directed such candidates to submit a new caste certificate with an RD number, issued by the Tahsildar, for SC-A, SC-B or SC-C internal reservation, in accordance with the subject-wise verification schedule.

In the official notice, KEA clarified that candidates who are pursuing their postgraduate degree and are qualified under General Merit (GM), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Category-1, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B reservation categories should not appear for verification on the above-mentioned dates.

Additionally, candidates who have applied for correction of category after wrongly claiming SC-A, SC-B or SC-C internal reservation have also been instructed not to report for verification during the scheduled period.

The authority further stated that candidates whose caste certificates have been verified, but whose postgraduate degree verification is pending, will be permitted to submit their final postgraduate marks cards after completion of the degree. The dates for submission of these documents will be announced later, after which eligible candidates will be issued the KSET 2025 certificate.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates and detailed instructions related to document verification.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
16:28 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KSET 2025
