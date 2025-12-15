MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps Inside

Summary In an official notification, the MCC informed candidates, including those participating in MDS counselling 2025, that the refund process for candidates who had submitted the security deposit for NEET SS counselling 2024 will be initiated from today The committee has advised candidates to keep their bank accounts or cards active until the refund process is fully completed

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the refund process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2024 security deposit from December 15, the committee has announced.

In an official notification, the MCC informed candidates, including those participating in MDS counselling 2025, that the refund process for candidates who had submitted the security deposit for NEET SS counselling 2024 will be initiated from today. The refunds will be processed by HLL Lifecare Limited, which acts as the financial custodian for MCC.

The committee has advised candidates to keep their bank accounts or cards active until the refund process is fully completed. MCC warned that if a bank account or card is closed before the refund is processed, banks will be unable to complete the transaction, which could lead to significant delays.

“Since bankers take a long time to identify and return failed refunds to the financial custodian and legal formalities are required for initiating refunds to a different bank account, refunds to new bank accounts may take a very long time. Neither the financial custodian nor MCC will be responsible for such delays,” the committee stated in the notice.

For refund-related issues, candidates have been advised to contact the financial custodian directly at financemcc@lifecarehll.com. The MCC has clarified that direct queries to the committee regarding refund or payment matters will not be entertained.

Meanwhile, the NEET SS 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 26 and 27 in dual shifts. The forenoon shift will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon shift will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications for further updates.