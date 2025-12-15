MCC

MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
14:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In an official notification, the MCC informed candidates, including those participating in MDS counselling 2025, that the refund process for candidates who had submitted the security deposit for NEET SS counselling 2024 will be initiated from today
The committee has advised candidates to keep their bank accounts or cards active until the refund process is fully completed

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the refund process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2024 security deposit from December 15, the committee has announced.

In an official notification, the MCC informed candidates, including those participating in MDS counselling 2025, that the refund process for candidates who had submitted the security deposit for NEET SS counselling 2024 will be initiated from today. The refunds will be processed by HLL Lifecare Limited, which acts as the financial custodian for MCC.

The committee has advised candidates to keep their bank accounts or cards active until the refund process is fully completed. MCC warned that if a bank account or card is closed before the refund is processed, banks will be unable to complete the transaction, which could lead to significant delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since bankers take a long time to identify and return failed refunds to the financial custodian and legal formalities are required for initiating refunds to a different bank account, refunds to new bank accounts may take a very long time. Neither the financial custodian nor MCC will be responsible for such delays,” the committee stated in the notice.

For refund-related issues, candidates have been advised to contact the financial custodian directly at financemcc@lifecarehll.com. The MCC has clarified that direct queries to the committee regarding refund or payment matters will not be entertained.

Meanwhile, the NEET SS 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 26 and 27 in dual shifts. The forenoon shift will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon shift will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications for further updates.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
14:23 PM
MCC NEET SS NEET counselling
Similar stories
Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Railway recruitment

RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check Lis. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Western Sydney University

Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check Lis. . .

Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Dat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality