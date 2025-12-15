Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
13:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications until December 19 through the official website afcat.cdac.in
The AFCAT 1 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on January 31 at 104 exam centres across India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the registration deadline for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can now submit their applications until December 19 through the official website afcat.cdac.in.

As per the schedule, the AFCAT 1 2026 examination will be conducted on January 31 at 104 examination centres across the country. The examination is being held to fill a total of 340 vacancies in various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Candidates who successfully register will be able to download the AFCAT 1 2026 admit card from January 22 onwards from the official portal.

The application fee for AFCAT 1 2026 is Rs 550 plus applicable GST. During the application process, candidates are allowed to select up to five exam cities in order of preference from the list of available AFCAT examination centres.

AFCAT 1 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in.
  2. Click on the AFCAT 1 2026 registration link on the homepage.
  3. Complete the new user registration by entering basic details such as name, email ID and mobile number.
  4. Log in using the generated credentials.
  5. Fill in the AFCAT 1 application form with personal, educational and communication details.
  6. Upload the required documents, including photograph and signature, in the prescribed format.
  7. Choose up to five exam cities in order of preference.
  8. Pay the application fee of Rs 550 plus GST through the available online payment modes.
  9. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AFCAT is a national-level examination conducted by the Indian Air Force for the selection of officers in the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for further updates.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
13:44 PM
Indian Air Force (IAF) AFCAT 2026 AFCAT
