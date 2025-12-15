RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check List Here

Summary he result has been made available on the official Indian Railways website indianrailways.gov.in and on the respective regional RRB portals The RRB had notified a total of 8,113 vacancies for various graduate-level posts under NTPC

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level examination. The result has been made available on the official Indian Railways website indianrailways.gov.in and on the respective regional RRB portals.

The RRB had notified a total of 8,113 vacancies for various graduate-level posts under NTPC. The CBT-2 examination was conducted on October 13, 2025, at multiple centres across the country.

As per the notification CEN 05/2024, candidates were required to meet the prescribed age criteria, with a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 36 years as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories in accordance with RRB rules. Detailed eligibility conditions are available in the official notification.

Candidates who have qualified the CBT-2 stage will be eligible to participate in the subsequent stages of the RRB NTPC selection process, as notified by the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the concerned regional RRB or the Indian Railways portal at indianrailways.gov.in. Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025” available on the homepage. The result PDF will appear on the screen. Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of their respective regional RRB for updates related to further stages of the recruitment process.