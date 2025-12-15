Railway recruitment

RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
13:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
he result has been made available on the official Indian Railways website indianrailways.gov.in and on the respective regional RRB portals
The RRB had notified a total of 8,113 vacancies for various graduate-level posts under NTPC

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level examination. The result has been made available on the official Indian Railways website indianrailways.gov.in and on the respective regional RRB portals.

The RRB had notified a total of 8,113 vacancies for various graduate-level posts under NTPC. The CBT-2 examination was conducted on October 13, 2025, at multiple centres across the country.

As per the notification CEN 05/2024, candidates were required to meet the prescribed age criteria, with a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 36 years as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories in accordance with RRB rules. Detailed eligibility conditions are available in the official notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have qualified the CBT-2 stage will be eligible to participate in the subsequent stages of the RRB NTPC selection process, as notified by the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of the concerned regional RRB or the Indian Railways portal at indianrailways.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025” available on the homepage.
  3. The result PDF will appear on the screen.
  4. Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of their respective regional RRB for updates related to further stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
13:59 PM
Railway recruitment RRB Exam RRB NTPC
Similar stories
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

MCC

MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps. . .

Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Dat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Western Sydney University

Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA. . .

MCC

MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps. . .

Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Dat. . .

NEET counselling

DME, Assam Begins NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling- Total 103 MD, MS Seats Availab. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality