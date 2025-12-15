Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Colleges

PTI
PTI
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
16:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
First-year PG students will now receive Rs 48,000 per month, up from Rs 31,000 — a 55% increase
Third-year students will receive Rs 55,000 per month, up from Rs 33,000 — an increase of 67%

The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a hefty increase in the stipend for the post-graduation students of government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic colleges in the state.

The stipend of PG first-year students has been increased by 55 per cent. While earlier their monthly stipend was Rs 31,000 per month, it has now increased to Rs 48,000. For second-year students, it has increased from Rs 32,000 to Rs 52,000. This is an increase of 62 per cent, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

For third-year students, the stipend has been increased from Rs 33,000 to Rs 55,000 per month, a hike of 67 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new stipend will be effective from January 1, 2026, it said.

The stipend of house surgeons of government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Medical Colleges has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 30,000. This will be effective from August 1 this year, the CMO said.

While approving the hike in stipends, the chief minister expressed hope that the students will now focus more on education and patient care and provide quality healthcare.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
16:36 PM
Mohan Charan Majhi Odisha government chief minister
Similar stories
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

MCC

MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check Lis. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Western Sydney University

Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA. . .

MCC

MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check Lis. . .

Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Extends AFCAT 1 2026 Registration Deadline to December 19; Admit Card Release Dat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality