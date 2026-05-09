IIM Ranchi Placements 2025-26: EMBA Student Bags Rs 1.2 Crore Package, MBA Average CTC Rises

Summary The placement season for MBA, MBA - Human Resource Management (HRM), and MBA - Business Analytics (BA) also witnessed a positive trend in domestic salaries, with students recording a 4.19% increase in the highest domestic CTC compared to the previous year IIM Ranchi has recently made its debut in the globally recognised QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward global recognition and academic excellence.

IIM Ranchi has announced the Final Placement Report for the academic session 2025-26, marking a year of strong performance and notable achievements across its programmes. A major highlight of this year’s placements is the exceptional achievement of the student from the Executive MBA (EMBA) 2024-26 Summer Batch, who secured the highest package of ₹1.2 crore for a leadership role.

The placement season for MBA, MBA - Human Resource Management (HRM), and MBA - Business Analytics (BA) also witnessed a positive trend in domestic salaries, with students recording a 4.19% increase in the highest domestic CTC compared to the previous year. Overall, 96 unique companies participated in the placement process, offering diverse roles across sectors. Students from IIM Ranchi not only secured strong domestic offers but also earned opportunities with leading multinational companies, reflecting the institute’s growing industry connect and global relevance.

The Final Placement Report 2025-26 was officially released on May 6, 2026, in the presence of the Director, Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, and the Chairperson of Corporate Relations, Prof. Rajeev Verma, along with faculty members and staff of the institute. Prof. Srivastava also mentioned that the student strength has increased by 31.15% compared to the previous batch, PPO%, and the average CTC of the top 25 & 75%ile also saw a significant rise across all programmes. The Corporate Relations team at IIM Ranchi proactively visited 53 new companies during the academic session, encouraging their collaboration and participation. Also, more than 70 Industry leaders delivered Leadership Talks on campus.

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72.83% freshers and 42.93% female students participated in the MBA placement drive

Among the students who participated in the campus placement drive, 72.83% were freshers and 42.93% were female students. 60 companies extended placement offers to MBA students. The highest annual package secured by an MBA student reached ₹52.50 lakhs per annum. The top-performing 25% of students achieved an average annual package of ₹24.83 lakhs. The overall average annual package for MBA students stood at ₹19.24 lakhs. Additionally, 22.35% of MBA students received pre-placement offers (PPOs), with an average annual package of ₹19.28 lakhs. The stipend for the Summer Internship Programme (SIP) has significantly increased by an overall 23.12% across MBA students, amounting to ₹3.69 lakh.

40.54% of MBA-HRM Students Receive Pre-Placement Offers

The students from the MBA-HRM programme who participated in the campus placement drive, 40.54% secured pre-placement offers. The average annual package under the pre-placement offers was ₹18.86 lakhs. The highest annual package secured by a student in the MBA-HRM programme reached ₹22.75 lakhs. The top-performing 25%ile achieved an average annual package of ₹20.95 lakhs. The overall average annual package for MBA-HRM students was ₹17.74 lakhs.

Highest Package has increased by 22.16% of MBA-BA Students

A remarkable 22.16% increase in the highest package of MBA-BA students as compared to the previous batch. The students from the MBA-BA programme were placed in the Banking, Strategy and Consulting, IT & Analytics, Financial Services, Insurance and Fintech sectors. The highest annual package secured by an MBA-BA student was ₹32.13 lakhs. The top-performing 25%ile of students achieved an average annual package of ₹27.81 lakhs. The overall average annual package for MBA-BA students was ₹20.99 lakhs. Among the students from the MBA-BA programme who participated in the campus placement drive, 13.16% secured pre-placement offers.

Strong Industry Participation Across Sectors

The placement season witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading companies across diverse sectors, including IT & ITES, BFSI, consulting, logistics & supply chain, defence sector, and automotive. Renowned organisations, including Amazon, SAP Labs, D. E. Shaw, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, HSBC, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Group, National Payments Corporation of India, Deloitte, Accenture, Maruti Suzuki, and Cognizant, visited the campus to recruit from the talented student pool.

IIM Ranchi has recently made its debut in the globally recognised QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward global recognition and academic excellence. Building on this achievement, the institute has opened admissions for the Executive MBA (EMBA) 2026 - 28 (Summer Batch), inviting applications from aspiring professionals.