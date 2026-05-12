Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC GD Constable 2026 Admit Card; Exam From May 18

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
15:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the SSC portal
According to the schedule, the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from May 18, 2026, in multiple phases across the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the SSC portal.

According to the schedule, the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from May 18, 2026, in multiple phases across the country. The admit cards are being issued a few days prior to the respective exam dates of candidates.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill over 25,000 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and security organisations, including:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • BSF
  • CISF
  • CRPF
  • ITBP
  • SSB
  • Assam Rifles
  • SSF
  • NIA

The examination has witnessed massive participation, with reports indicating that more than 48 lakh candidates have applied.

The commission has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit card, including:

  • Name and registration number
  • Exam date and shift timing
  • Reporting time
  • Examination centre

Any discrepancy must be reported immediately to the authorities before the exam.

The SSC had earlier released the exam city intimation slip to help candidates plan their travel arrangements. However, the commission clarified that the city slip is not valid for entry into the examination hall, and only the admit card will be accepted.

SSC GD Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official SSC website
  2. Click on the “Login” section on the homepage
  3. Enter registration number, password, and captcha code
  4. Open the SSC GD Constable examination section
  5. Click on the admit card link
  6. Download and print the hall ticket

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding exam instructions and further recruitment stages.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
15:31 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2026 SSC GD 2026 Admit Card
Similar stories
Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post Releases GDS 3rd Merit List 2026; Shortlisted Candidates Published for Mul. . .

Results out

Gujarat University Declares 2026 Results for UG and PG Courses; Scorecard Available

NEET UG 2026

NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation and Re-Exam Spark Student Protests Nationwide; What Next?

Osmania University

Osmania University Releases TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Admit Cards; Exams on May 18

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University
Jadavpur University

JU to Host Mentoring Session Fostering School-Level Innovation; Nationwide Participat. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation and Re-Exam Spark Student Protests Nationwide; What Next?

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post Releases GDS 3rd Merit List 2026; Shortlisted Candidates Published for Mul. . .

Results out

Gujarat University Declares 2026 Results for UG and PG Courses; Scorecard Available

Osmania University

Osmania University Releases TG LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Admit Cards; Exams on May 18

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Shortly as DigiLocker, UMANG Indicate Imminent Release; Maj. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality