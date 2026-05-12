Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC GD Constable 2026 Admit Card; Exam From May 18

Summary Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the SSC portal According to the schedule, the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from May 18, 2026, in multiple phases across the country

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the SSC portal.

According to the schedule, the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from May 18, 2026, in multiple phases across the country. The admit cards are being issued a few days prior to the respective exam dates of candidates.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill over 25,000 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and security organisations, including:

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BSF

CISF

CRPF

ITBP

SSB

Assam Rifles

SSF

NIA

The examination has witnessed massive participation, with reports indicating that more than 48 lakh candidates have applied.

The commission has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit card, including:

Name and registration number

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time

Examination centre

Any discrepancy must be reported immediately to the authorities before the exam.

The SSC had earlier released the exam city intimation slip to help candidates plan their travel arrangements. However, the commission clarified that the city slip is not valid for entry into the examination hall, and only the admit card will be accepted.

SSC GD Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket by following these steps:

Visit the official SSC website Click on the “Login” section on the homepage Enter registration number, password, and captcha code Open the SSC GD Constable examination section Click on the admit card link Download and print the hall ticket

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding exam instructions and further recruitment stages.