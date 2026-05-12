CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Shortly as DigiLocker, UMANG Indicate Imminent Release; Major Updates Here

Summary Although the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time of declaration, recent activity on digital platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app has fuelled speculation that the result link may go live this week Students from science, commerce, and arts streams will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official result portals once activated

The wait for lakhs of students is expected to end soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 board examination results for the 2026 academic session shortly. Although the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time of declaration, recent activity on digital platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app has fuelled speculation that the result link may go live this week.

Students from science, commerce, and arts streams will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official result portals once activated.

In a significant shift aimed at improving efficiency and accuracy, CBSE introduced the On Screen Marking (OSM) system for the 2026 board examinations. Under the digital evaluation model, answer sheets were scanned and uploaded to secure online platforms, enabling teachers to assess responses digitally instead of evaluating physical copies at designated centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was introduced to reduce logistical challenges, minimise manual errors, and accelerate the result preparation process.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted between February 17 and April 10 across thousands of examination centres nationwide. More than 18.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year, including over 10 lakh male candidates and more than 8 lakh female candidates.

According to CBSE guidelines, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination. In subjects involving practical or internal assessment components, candidates are required to separately obtain the qualifying marks in both theory and practical examinations.

Board data from previous years indicates a steady rise in overall pass percentages. The pass percentage stood at 87.33 per cent in 2023, increased to 87.98 per cent in 2024, and further improved to 88.39 per cent in 2025. Female students continued to outperform male students in the previous examination cycle.

Apart from official websites, students will also be able to access digital marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker and the UMANG application using their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Recent updates from DigiLocker and the UMANG platform indicating upcoming scorecard access have strengthened expectations that the result declaration is imminent.

Following the declaration of results, CBSE is expected to begin the process for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, re-evaluation applications, and compartment examinations.

Students have been advised to regularly monitor official portals for confirmed announcements and post-result procedures.