NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation and Re-Exam Spark Student Protests Nationwide; What Next?

Summary The alleged paper leak controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026 intensified on Tuesday after the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised a massive protest. The demonstration comes in the wake of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) decision to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026.

The alleged paper leak controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026 intensified on Tuesday after the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised a massive protest near Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi, demanding accountability and strict action over the irregularities linked to the medical entrance examination.

The demonstration comes in the wake of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) decision to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, which was conducted on May 3. The cancellation followed serious allegations regarding a “guess paper” leak and suspected malpractice connected to the examination process.

Hundreds of student activists and NSUI members reportedly gathered near Shastri Bhawan, raising slogans against the examination authorities and expressing concern over the future of lakhs of medical aspirants. Protesters demanded a transparent investigation into the matter and stricter safeguards to prevent such incidents in future national-level examinations.

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Earlier in the day, the NTA officially confirmed that NEET-UG 2026 would be re-conducted on fresh dates, which will be announced separately through official channels. In its statement, the agency said the decision had been taken with the approval of the Government of India to ensure fairness, transparency, and public trust in the national examination system.

The agency stated that the decision followed a review of inputs shared by central agencies and findings provided by law enforcement authorities investigating the alleged irregularities. According to the NTA’s latest statement issued through its official X handle, the evidence gathered during the probe indicated that the integrity of the examination process had been compromised and therefore “could not be allowed to stand.”

The NEET-UG examination is one of the largest entrance tests in the country, with nearly 22.79 lakh candidates appearing this year at centres across India and abroad. The cancellation has created uncertainty and anxiety among students and parents, many of whom had been awaiting the results after months of preparation.

Meanwhile, investigations into the alleged leak are continuing. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and several central agencies have already initiated inquiries into how the alleged guess paper circulated before the examination. The Government of India has also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter, including the possibility of organised malpractice and criminal involvement.

Acknowledging the distress caused to students and their families, the NTA said that re-conducting the examination was a difficult but necessary decision to preserve the credibility of the country’s examination framework. The agency assured candidates that new examination dates and related guidelines would be communicated through official platforms in due course.