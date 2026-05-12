Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA)

FAIMA Demands Time-Bound Probe Into NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak, Calls for Strict Action, Re-Exam Date Soon

PTI
PTI
Posted on 12 May 2026
15:39 PM

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Summary
FAIMA said the incident
The NEET UG 2026 exam, held by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday demanded a time-bound probe and strict accountability of those behind the alleged leak of NEET-UG exam paper and its subsequent cancellation.

FAIMA said the incident "shattered the trust of lakhs of sincere aspirants" who had devoted years of hard work and sacrifice to prepare for the country's biggest medical entrance exam.

"Such repeated failures expose serious gaps in the system responsible for conducting one of the country's most important examinations," FAIMA national chairperson Dr Jaideep Kumar Choudhary said.

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The association condemned any act compromising "merit, transparency and fairness in medical education" and called for an "immediate, impartial and time-bound investigation" into the matter.

"We demand strict accountability and exemplary punishment for every individual or organisation involved," the statement, quoting Choudhary, said.

"The future of healthcare in India cannot be placed at the mercy of corruption, organised exam mafias or administrative negligence," it added.

FAIMA said the medical profession is built on "ethics, trust and meritocracy" and asserted that students deserve a transparent and credible system.

"FAIMA stands in solidarity with all affected students and their families during this difficult time and assures them that their voices will continue to be raised at every appropriate platform until justice is delivered," the statement read.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

The exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately.

The exam, held by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
15:41 PM
Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) NEET UG NEET UG 2026 paper leaks
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