Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post Releases GDS 3rd Merit List 2026; Shortlisted Candidates Published for Multiple Circles

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
15:17 PM

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Summary
Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check and download the merit list through the official portal
The latest merit list includes results for remaining postal circles, including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, which were previously delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct during the election period

India Post has released the third merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check and download the merit list through the official portal.

The latest merit list includes results for remaining postal circles, including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, which were previously delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct during the election period.

Earlier, the second merit list for GDS recruitment was released on April 10, 2026.

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The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 28,636 vacancies across India for posts including:

  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
  • Branch Postmaster (BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)
  • Other related postal roles

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list:

  1. Visit the official India Post website
  2. Open the recruitment section on the homepage
  3. Click on “Online GDS Recruitment”
  4. Select “Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-1, January 2026”
  5. Choose the respective postal circle or state
  6. Download the merit list PDF
  7. Use Ctrl + F to search using the 7-digit registration number

The merit list includes key information such as:

  • Division Office
  • Post ID and Post Name
  • Post Community
  • Registration Number
  • Percentage of marks

Candidates shortlisted in the third merit list will be called for the document verification process, details of which will be notified on the official website.

Applicants have been advised to regularly check the India Post portal for further updates regarding subsequent selection rounds and verification schedules.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
15:19 PM
Gramin Dak Sevak India Post merit list
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