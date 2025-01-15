Swami Vivekananda's Spiritual Legacy Honoured at Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

Summary Continuing its tradition of honouring the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Vivekananda Mission School (VMS), Joka, celebrated the 162nd birth anniversary of the revered spiritual leader on January 12, 2025. The occasion was marked by unparalleled devotion and grandeur.

Continuing its tradition of honouring the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Vivekananda Mission School (VMS), Joka, celebrated the 162nd birth anniversary of the revered spiritual leader on January 12, 2025, with unparalleled devotion and grandeur.

The VMS family, including students, alumni, parents, and staff, united to pay tribute to Swamiji’s ideologies and legacy, creating an atmosphere brimming with grace and reverence.

The school’s temple served as the spiritual centrepiece, resplendent with decorations for the occasion. Over 3,000 devotees, comprising students, ex-students, alumni members, guardians, and teaching and non-teaching staff, participated in the sacred ceremony. To ensure inclusivity, the event was streamed live on the school’s official Facebook page, allowing those unable to attend in person to join virtually.

The school’s temple was resplendent with decorations as over 3,000 devotees congregated for the sacred occasion. Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

The ceremony commenced with the holy invocation of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Sri Ma Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda – an integral part of the celebration. The campus transformed into a sanctified haven, reverberating with the chanting of Vedic mantras. The mingling aromas of incense and flowers added a celestial charm, further heightening the divine ambience.

A cultural presentation enriched the ceremony, featuring devotional songs and thought-provoking speeches that resonated with Swamiji’s teachings. Teachers and students collaborated to prepare the sacred bhoga with dedication and sanctity. The rituals culminated in a yagna, accompanied by the chanting of sacred hymns.

The celebration reached its zenith with the distribution of prasad and a hearty lunch, spreading joy and a sense of community among all attendees.

The teachers and students joined hands to prepare the sacred bhoga. Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

By hosting such a meaningful and grand celebration, Vivekananda Mission School underscores its commitment to keeping Swami Vivekananda’s ideals alive in the hearts of the younger generation, inspiring them to lead lives of purpose, discipline, and service.