NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Cutoffs Drop! Check Category Wise Details and Counselling Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
10:07 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG 2025 results along with the category-wise cutoff marks. This year, the qualifying marks have dipped across all categories compared to 2023, though they remain marginally higher than those recorded in 2022.

For candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories, the qualifying cutoff has been fixed at 276 marks, which corresponds to the 50th percentile. This is lower than last year’s 291 marks but slightly higher than the 275 marks recorded in 2022. Meanwhile, the cutoff for General-PwBD candidates stands at 255 marks at the 45th percentile. Similarly, candidates from SC, ST, and OBC categories need to secure at least 235 marks at the 40th percentile to be eligible for the counselling process. Notably, while the General category cutoff has fluctuated over the years, the qualifying cutoffs for reserved and PwBD categories have dipped when compared to previous years.

Candidates must also note that in 2024, the NEET PG cutoffs were not declared as NBEMS had adopted a normalisation method to calculate percentiles since the exam was held in two shifts. In contrast, NEET PG 2025 was conducted in a single shift as a computer-based test on August 3, 2025.

A total of 2,42,493 candidates registered for NEET PG 2025, out of which 2,30,114 appeared, and 1,28,116 have successfully qualified for the counselling round. The results were announced ahead of schedule, and scorecards will be available for download from August 29, 2025, on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule on mcc.nic.in. The counselling process, to be held in four rounds including a stray vacancy round, will facilitate admissions to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses, along with seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC institutions, AFMS, and central universities for the 2025-26 academic session.

Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
10:09 AM
NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate cut-off marks Result
