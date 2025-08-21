NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round Postponed; New Dates Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Round.
Candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website for regular updates and detailed instructions regarding the counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Round to August 26, 2025. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on August 19, 2025, and although the window was briefly activated, it was later withdrawn. MCC has now released a revised schedule, confirming that the final round of the counselling process will conclude on September 8, 2025.

As per the updated timeline, registration and choice filling for the Online Stray Vacancy Round will be open from August 26 to August 31, 2025 (till noon). Candidates will then be required to complete the choice locking process on August 31, 2025, between 4 PM and 11.55 PM. The seat allotment result will be declared on September 2, 2025, after which candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between September 2 and September 8, 2025.

In addition to the national-level counselling, state NEET MDS 2025 counselling will be conducted from August 28 to September 21, 2025, with the final date of joining also set as September 8, 2025.

Recently, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, announced a significant revision in the qualifying criteria for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying percentiles for all categories have been reduced by 19.863 percentile points, following directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and in line with the Dental Council of India’s MDS Regulations.

The revised schedule ensures that both national and state counselling rounds are completed in alignment, giving candidates sufficient time to secure their admissions.

NEET MDS 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
