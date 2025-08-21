SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Physical Test 2025 Begins: Check PET/PST Schedule and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
12:09 PM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially commenced the SSC GD Constable Physical Test 2025, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
Candidates who qualified in the written examination are now appearing for this crucial phase of the recruitment process to join forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, SSF, and NIA.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially commenced the SSC GD Constable Physical Test 2025, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who qualified in the written examination are now appearing for this crucial phase of the recruitment process to join forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, SSF, and NIA.

SSC GD PET/PST 2025 Schedule

The SSC GD Physical Test 2025 is being held from August 20 to September 12, 2025. Admit cards for PET/PST are available on the official websites of the respective CAPFs and SSC Regional Centres. Candidates must carry their SSC GD admit card 2025, a valid ID proof, and original documents for verification.

SSC GD PET 2025 Running Time Requirements

Male Candidates

  • Race: 5 km within 24 minutes (general areas)
  • Race: 1.6 km within 7 minutes (Ladakh Region)

Female Candidates

  • Race: 1.6 km within 8 minutes 30 seconds (general areas)
  • Race: 800 meters within 5 minutes (Ladakh Region)

SSC GD PST 2025 Height & Chest Standards

  • Height: Male – 170 cm; Female – 157 cm (relaxation for reserved categories and hilly/tribal areas)
  • Chest (Male only): 80 cm (unexpanded), 85 cm (expanded with at least 5 cm expansion)
  • Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per SSC medical standards

Candidates appearing for the SSC GD PET/PST 2025 must carefully follow the important instructions issued by the Commission. They are required to report to the examination venue on time, as per the slot mentioned on their SSC GD admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry two recent passport-size photographs, a valid ID proof, original documents, and their photocopies for verification purposes. It is important to note that those who fail to qualify in the PET or PST will not be permitted to participate in the subsequent stages of the SSC GD recruitment process.

