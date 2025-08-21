NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Begins Round 1 Seat Resignation; Check Updated Schedule

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of NEET UG 2025 counselling can now resign from their seats without forfeiting their security deposit. The decision comes after MCC received multiple representations from MBBS and BDS aspirants seeking the option to withdraw from the admission process.

In a major relief for medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of NEET UG 2025 counselling can now resign from their seats without forfeiting their security deposit. Students who have already reported to their allotted colleges under the MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment 2025 will be allowed to resign between 11 AM on August 21 and 5 PM on August 25.

The decision comes after MCC received multiple representations from MBBS and BDS aspirants seeking the option to withdraw from the admission process. “MCC is in receipt of many requests from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 reported seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow resignation without forfeiture of security deposit for such candidates,” the official notification stated.

Candidates opting to resign must report physically to the allotted college and ensure that the resignation letter is generated online through the MCC portal by the concerned college. MCC has clearly stated that if the online resignation letter is not generated, the resignation will be considered ‘Null & Void’.

Earlier, MCC had extended the last date for reporting to the allotted colleges in NEET UG Round 1 counselling till August 22. The final seat allotment result for Round 1 was released on August 13, after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, withdrew one SC-PwD seat from the counselling matrix.