Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Announced: Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Aug 2025
10:35 AM

File Image

Summary
The Punjab Police Department has declared the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025.
The Punjab Police Department has declared the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025. Candidates can now check their qualifying status and download scorecards from the official website — punjabpolice.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted across multiple centres in the state between May 4 and June 18, 2025. With the results now available online, successful candidates can log in using their roll number and date of birth (DOB) to access individual scorecards. This marks the conclusion of the written test phase and paves the way for the next stages of recruitment.

According to the selection process, candidates who cleared the written examination will now be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and document verification. Aspirants must carry original documents, including educational certificates, photo identification, and domicile proof for the verification process.

The scorecard not only reflects the marks obtained but also specifies the qualifying status of the candidate. Punjab Police has urged candidates to download and retain a printout of their scorecard, as it will be required in subsequent stages. The department has also cautioned candidates to rely only on the official portal to check results, avoiding misinformation from unofficial or fraudulent websites.

With the written exam hurdle cleared, shortlisted candidates must prepare for the PMT and PST rounds, which are crucial in determining their final selection. Further updates and notifications about upcoming stages of the recruitment drive will be published exclusively on punjabpolice.gov.in.

Find the direct shortlisted candidates list here.

Last updated on 21 Aug 2025
10:36 AM
Punjab Police Recruitment Punjab Police Police constable Result
